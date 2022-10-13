Many people travel to see family and friends during the holiday season, and the 2021 holiday season figures to be an especially busy one for travel.
Celebrants are anxious to spend the holidays with their loved ones in 2021 after canceling such plans a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many families to scrap traditional gatherings and spend holidays like Thanksgiving, Chanukah and Christmas at home. As vaccinations rates continue to grow across the globe, the likelihood of a very busy holiday travel season increases as well. For instance, Club Med reported a significant uptick in holiday season bookings as early as May. Club Med bookings around Thanksgiving had already increased by 18 percent in May, while bookings around Christmas had increased by 9 percent.
That bodes well for the travel industry, though it could mean travelers have to do some significant advance planning if they intend to leave home this holiday season. In anticipation of crowded roadways and busy airports, travelers may want to review these holiday travel facts and figures from a 2019 analysis from the AAA Automotive Group.
• The Monday before Thanksgiving might be the best day to fly. AAA found that Monday has the lowest average ticket price prior to the holiday and is a lighter travel day than later in the week. Those who don’t mind departing on Thanksgiving Day also can benefit from the lowest average airline fare of any day that week.
• Nearly 50 million people were expected to travel by automobile for the Thanksgiving holiday in 2019. People who intend to do so on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving should know that traveling near major cities during rush hour that day can lead to heavy delays. Delays were roughly 3.5 times longer than normal in cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and Houston between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the night before Thanksgiving.
• The 10-day period between December 21 and January 1 featured a record number of American travelers in 2019. Roughly 115.6 million people traveled in that period, and that number could be even greater in 2021 as the world continues to emerge from the pandemic. AAA reports that more than 104 million of those travelers traveled by car, so travelers who want to drive should keep that in mind and potentially look to hit the road prior to December 21.
• People traveling by car in or near major cities around the Christmas holiday should know that the days after Christmas tend to be the busiest in such locales, though the delays pale in comparison to those on the day before Thanksgiving. For example, the peak congestion period in Chicago around the Christmas holiday in 2019 was between 4:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on December 26. However, the delays during that time period were just 1.3 times greater than normal. While that’s still nothing to celebrate, it’s a far cry from the more significant delays travelers can expect on the day preceding Thanksgiving.
