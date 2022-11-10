Thank you veterans
Metro Creative Graphics

Supporting veterans is a worthy endeavor at any time of year, though such efforts tend to be more prominent in November. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of the millions of individuals across the United States who are military veterans. The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments