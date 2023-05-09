The many hats worn by ER nurses

Emergency rooms are fast-paced environments. ER nurses are right in the thick of things, performing a range of tasks that illustrate the value and talent of these highly skilled professionals.
Though many things attract people to a career as an ER nurse, the spontaneity of the job undoubtedly merits consideration. No two shifts are the same for ER nurses, whose ability to thrive despite that lack of routine is remarkable. Individuals curious about what a day in the life of an ER nurse might be like should know that the following are just some of the many tasks these invaluable professionals may be asked to perform in a given shift.
• Triage: ER nurses helps with the preliminary assessment of patients in order to determine the urgency of their needs. Often referred to as Òtriage,Ó this part of the job underscores the depth of medical knowledge ER nurses must have, as assessing a patientÕs needs often requires quick thinking and recognition of details that patients themselves may not have identified or communicated.
• Vital signs: ER nurses are typically tasked with taking and monitoring patients’ vital signs. This may include taking and documenting pulse rate, blood pressure and body temperature, among other signs. This information is essential for keeping patients safe and ensuring assessments are accurate.
• Medication administration: ER nurses also routinely administer medication prescribed by a doctor as well as any medications patients were taking prior to being admitted to the ER. Nurse’s experience and knowledge is vital when performing this task, as they can consult with physicians about patients’ existing medications, which may dictate what the doctor can and cannot prescribe to treat the condition that brought the individual to the ER. When tasked with administering medication, ER nurses may prepare intravenous infusion of medications and may need to contact the patient’s family or pharmacist to confirm which medications the patient was taking to treat preexisting conditions.
• Medical procedures: ER nurses sometimes assist physicians as they perform certain medical procedures. For example, nurses may incubate patients and suture wounds during procedures.
• Monitor patients: ER nurses are often the face of a hospital for patients and their families. Much of these interactions occur while nurses are monitoring patients before they see a physician and after a physician has ordered tests or treatments. In this regard, ER nurses must excel at comforting patients and their families until a diagnosis is delivered or confirmed via testing.
There’s no shortage of responsibilities for ER nurses, which only underscores how valuable and vital these talented professionals are.
