Hiring a professional tax preparer to do your taxes can be a smart financial decision.
These professionals stay up to date on the newest tax laws and filing requirements, and you may find that being sure your taxes are done well is worth the cost.
According to the IRS, in 2020, about 80.6 million people e-filed their returns themselves, versus 72.2 million people who self prepared and e-filed.
Considerations
Here are some things to consider when deciding on hiring a professional.
• Time. Filing your own taxes can be a time-intensive endeavor. If you own a small business, you could spend as much as 20 hours gathering receipts and other documentation and entering the information into an online platform. If you could use that time for something more important or valuable to you, choose a paid preparer.
• Money. The National Society of Tax Professionals says the average fee for preparing Form 1040 is $203, and preparers who charge by the hour typically charge $138 per hour. What you get in exchange for the money you spend on your return is the next item on our list.
• Peace of mind. When you pay someone to prepare your taxes, you are responsible for providing accurate information. Your preparer will do the work of checking for deductions, credits and other tax programs you might qualify for, as well as filing your taxes properly and timely. If you’re afraid you will second-guess the accuracy of your filing if you do it yourself, it might be worth the money to hire a pro. Some paid services even offer help if you’re audited or otherwise contacted by the IRS about your return.
• Complexity. If you are a high earner, have multiple sources of income, investments, charitable contributions and other complicated tax situations, hiring a professional might be a good idea. Knowing the specifics of the tax law is critical in filing a complex return.
What to Look for
Business Insider suggests hiring a tax attorney, a certified public account or an IRS enrolled agent to prepare your returns.
Visit the National Association of Tax Professionals’ website at www.natptax.com to find a qualified preparer.
You can also visit the Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications at irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf.
The IRS recommends making sure your preparer has a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) issued by the agency.
These are the only professionals who can represent you in front of the IRS if you are audited, or have issues with payments or collections.
