The Internal Revenue Service’s budget has steadily declined for the past 10 years, from $14 billion in 2010 to $12 billion in 2021.
The $2 billion in lost funding has had serious consequences. A 2020 report by the House Committee on the Budget read, “The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has faced harsh budget cuts over the last decade, hindering its ability to serve the American people in fundamental ways. Not only have funding cuts led to deteriorating customer service for law-abiding taxpayers, they have also weakened the IRS’s ability to ensure that corporations and wealthy individuals pay their fair share of the revenues necessary to sustain vital benefits and services Americans need from their government.”
Lost Revenue
A ProPublica investigative piece in 2018 labeled the IRS “a bureaucracy on life support” and said the federal government had lost out on tens of billions of dollars in revenue due to the budget cuts. While there have not been massive layoffs at the agency, the report found that due to attrition, the IRS was down to two-thirds the number of auditors it once had, and with morale suffering, the exodus was expected to continue.
A culture at the IRS of rewarding quick, successful audits meant that, without the proper resources to conduct complicated audits, they were often cut short. The problem was compounded by the agency’s most experienced employees leaving. Revenue from audits dropped dramatically.
With not enough employees to collect taxes owed, the amount of tax debt exceeding the statute of limitations, meaning it can no longer be collected, also spiked. In 2015, Congress increased funding for hiring agents to answer taxpayer phone calls but kept making cuts to enforcement budgets. In 2017, when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 Act passed, the IRS saw a $320 million increase in funding but also a bevy of new responsibilities in regards to implementing the new law.
An Equity Failure
The changes at the IRS also meant that poorer filers saw worse outcomes. “Corporations and the wealthy are the biggest beneficiaries of the IRS’ decay,” wrote Paul Kiel and Jesse Eisinger for ProPublica. They noted that audits of the rich had dropped much more quickly than audits of the poor.
A Path Forward
The 2020 House report, titled “Funding the IRS Pays Off: Preventing Tax Dodging by Wealthy Filers Is the First Step to Fixing Our Tax Code,” laid out a path forward to fix the IRS. Studies show that increasing IRS enforcement funding would increase tax collections by much more than the cost, according to the report.
In fact, the Congressional budget Office estimates that increasing the IRS’s funding for examinations and collections over 10 years by $20 billion would increase revenues by $61 billion.
Change does appear to be on the horizon, as President Joe Biden’s multi-year plan to fully fund the agency and replace its outdated technology appears to be coming to fruition. By late summer 2021, the appropriations committee’s draft of the Financial Services and General Government spending bill, which gives the IRS a $13.6 billion bump in funding in the 2022 fiscal year, was working its way through Congress.
