Common investment terms to know

The importance of investing is undeniable. That value was especially apparent throughout 2022, when inflation took center stage. As the cost of living rises, investors can more capably handle that spike because they’ve been growing their money through various investment vehicles all along. With so much to gain from successful investing, novices may benefit from a rundown of common investment terms.
• 401(k): A popular way to save for retirement, a 401(k) is an employer-sponsored retirement plan. Individuals with a 401(k) make pre-tax contributions during each pay period and some employers match these contributions up to a certain percentage. Money in a 401(k) can be withdrawn at any time, but there is a penalty on withdrawals made prior to the account holder reaching 591⁄2 years of age.
• Bear market: A bear market is a market in which stock prices sharply decline over a prolonged period of time. Bear markets may be inspired by an array of factors, including rising unemployment.
• Bonds: Bonds are a low-risk investment that attract novices who are not yet certain of their risk tolerance. Bonds are loans to governments and even corporations that pay interest to the individuals who invest in them.
• Bull market: The opposite of a bear market, a bull market refers to a market in which stock prices are rising.
• Diversification: Diversification is a savvy investment strategy in which investors spread out their investments so their portfolio is as diverse as possible. When diversifying, investors may invest in stocks, bonds, IRAs, a 401(k), and other vehicles.
• Dividend: A dividend is a payment made to a shareholder in a company.
• Individual retirement account (IRA): An IRA is a retirement account individuals open on their own. There are various types of IRAs, and contributions to these accounts are post-tax.
• Market index: The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is perhaps the most recognizable market index, though it’s not the only one. A market index such as the DJIA tracks the financial market by analyzing data from various companies.
• Mutual funds: Mutual funds are a popular way to invest. According to the investment experts at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with a mutual fund, money is raised by an investment company and is then invested in a portfolio that includes stocks, bonds, options, commodities, or money market securities.
• Share: The online financial resource Mint notes that a share is a unit of ownership in a company or in an asset. Shareholders are eligible for benefits, including payouts, when a company makes money.
• Stock: Stocks are long-term investments that represent an ownership stake in a company. Most investors invest in common stocks, which are not subject to the same conditions as preferred stocks. Preferred stocks tend to be less volatile than common stocks, though that security also makes them less profitable when the stock performs well.
Knowledge of these basic investment terms can serve as a good foundation for novices who want to begin investing. As investors become more comfortable, they can expand their knowledge even further.
