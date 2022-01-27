The Child Tax Credit is typically a credit parents with dependent children receive on their income tax return.
In 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which made a one-time in-crease in the credit for the 2021 tax year and provided for the IRS to pay half of the credit to taxpayers in equal monthly payments from July through December.
Children ages five and younger qualify for up to a $3,600 credit, while children ages six to 17 qualify for up to $3,000. The full credit is available to taxpayers who make less than $150,000 for married filing jointly or qualified widows or widowers; $112,500 for head of household, and $75,000 for single and married filing separate. The credit phases out by $50 for every $1,000 over those limits.
The new law made the credits fully refundable, so even those who don’t owe taxes can get the credit and receive a refund. Nearly 90% of children in the U.S. qualify for the advance payments, according to the IRS.
The Catch
The payments could cause some confusion in 2022, because when taxpayers file their tax return for 2021, they will need to reconcile the advance payments with the actual credit they are entitled to, according to Kiplinger.
In addition, some upper-income families do not qualify for the increased credit, creating some confusion among taxpayers.
Take Action
The payments are most likely to be problematic for certain taxpayers, according to H&R Block. The company recommends that those who received a small refund or had a balance due when they filed their 2020 tax return consider unenrolling from advance Child Tax Credit payments, updating their W-4s by entering an additional amount to be withheld each pay period on step 4c of the form, or making quarterly estimated tax payments for the remainder of 2021.
Visit IRS.gov to check if you’re enrolled for advance payments, unenroll from advance payments, update your bank account and mailing address or view your payments.
