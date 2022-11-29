HAVILAND – Inexperience and youth will dot the roster of the 2022-2023 Wayne Trace Lady Raider basketball team as the red, white and blue return only two starters and three letterwinners from last year’s squad.
Wayne Trace brings back a pair of senior guards from a team that won eight games last season in Abby Moore (5-7) and Elise Miller (5-5). Moore averaged 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds a night while totaling 38 steals while Miller chipped in 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds along with 24 steals.
Another returnee from that squad is sophomore guard/forward Harper Myers, who averaged two points and five rebounds a contest while posting 26 steals on the season.
Head coach Bethany DeJarnett returns for her tenth season at the helm of the program with an overall record of 155-63 overall but will lead a squad that will include up to four freshmen on the varsity roster.
Gone are a trio of players from last season including leading scorer Rachel Stoller, who bucketed 10.1 points and grabbed a team high 5.8 rebounds a game. Stoller also recorded a team high 59 steals on the season.
Also gone due to graduation are guard/forward Christina Graham (5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 46 steals) and guard Rylee Troth (4.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 31 steals).
“We have some experience back but we are going to be young for the most part,” noted DeJarnett of this year’s Raider squad. “We will feature some good size so we need to play good fundamental defense and use the size to our advantage on both ends of the floor.”
The Lady Raiders did get one additional player back on the roster, though, as senior Gracie Shepherd returns following a season off. Shepherd, who last played as a sophomore, averaged 8.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game two years ago and should solidify the inside game for Wayne Trace.
Along with Shepherd, the Lady Raiders will have four freshmen battling for playing time in forward Lexi Moore (6-0), forward Torree Sinn (5-8), guard Caroline Winans (5-2) and guard Careen Winans (5-2). Junior guard Ava Zartman (5-5) is also back after seeing limited time a season ago.
“We are going to need our upperclassmen to do a good job of leading this team and working with the younger players,” continued the Raider head coach. “There are going to be times where some of our youth and inexperience may show but we are going to have to develop that chemistry and work with them in adjusting to the varsity level.”
Learning what needs to be done to have success at the highest level is an area that the red, white and blue must continue to improve according to the Lady Raider mentor.
“While we do have some experience, we also have a lot of youth so the adjustments and how we adapt will be a key,” DeJarnett commented. “Taking care of the basketball will be important and just playing good, solid fundamental defense.”
“We want to become more consistent on both ends of the floor,” added DeJarnett. “That is an area that we must show improvement at this year.”
In a league that appears to be balanced, that could be a key to having success in the conference race.
“I think the league race will be very interesting,” DeJarnett stated. “Our league is full of very good coaches so every night will be a challenge and you will have to be ready to compete each game.”
For Wayne Trace, it will be as much about improving each day as anything else.
“That is what we want to do,” concluded DeJarnett. “We want to get better each day, whether that be a practice or a game. We have girls who are going to have to learn their roles and we need to build that chemistry between teammates. Learning the game will be important and just accepting roles as individuals for the benefit of the team. The girls are working hard and that is all we can ask out of them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.