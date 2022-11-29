SHERWOOD — With a host of returning talent and experience, Fairview has a renewed sense of purpose in 2022-23, especially fueled by an early tournament exit.
The Apaches were a solid 16-7 last year and 5-2 in Green Meadows Conference games, though the team’s regular season finale loss at Ayersville cost the Black and Gold a shot at a repeat league crown. A narrow 49-44 defeat against Van Buren ended the Apaches’ season in the sectional finals, providing plenty of fire to motivate the team’s five returning letterwinners.
Leading that group is a trio of talented veterans in senior point guard Carrie Zeedyk, senior forward Allison Rhodes and junior forward Kelly Crites.
Zeedyk led the Apaches with 15.6 points and 4.1 assists per game as the 5-3 guard was a first-team all-GMC and District 7 performer and honorable mention D-III all-Ohio selectee that added 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest.
In the paint, the duo of Crites and Rhodes were dominant. The 5-11 Crites garnered first team all-GMC and third team all-Northwest District recognition with 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a sophomore. Meanwhile, Rhodes followed up a solid start to her career with 11.4 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per contest to anchor the Apaches in the post.
Along with the double-digit trio, juniors Haley Hammer (forward, 5.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Bethany Singer (guard, 3.6 ppg) are also back after lettering as sophomores under now-fifth-year coach Russ Zeedyk, who has won 71 of his 94 games coaching the Black and Gold.
“We have a good group with four of our five starters returning,” said Zeedyk, who will be assisted by Nikki Grine and Joe Kime this season. “We have five letterwinners back and will try to improve on last year’s season.”
Even with all the veteran leadership back on the planks in Sherwood this season, the Apaches will need to fill the hole left by the graduation of point guard Kaitlyn Zeedyk (honorable mention all-GMC), who tallied 3.6 ppg in 2021-22 but left a major impact on the hardwood.
“We’re missing Kaitlyn Zeedyk from last year, who provided us with good defensive pressure on our opponents’ guards,” explained the Fairview mentor. “That being said, our strength should come from our overall experience with several two- and three-year varsity letterwinners.”
Outside of a balanced and tough Green Meadows Conference slate, the Apaches will try to challenge themselves to prepare for an equally-rugged Division III postseason.
Fairview will host perennial powerhouse and regional stalwart Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 3 with non-league matchups with Wauseon, Archbold and potentially Bryan on the docket if the Apaches and Golden Bears meet in the Bryan Image Pro Holiday Classic on Dec. 29-30.
When conference play heats up, a rivalry tilt at Hicksville will kick things off on Dec. 15 while defending champ Ayersville and rival Tinora will also play GMC contests in Sherwood.
“Our league will be very competitive and we will have to be ready to compete each and every night,” said Zeedyk, whose squad had reached the district finals the past two years before last season’s sectional setback.
