It’s no secret to anyone that Defiance girls basketball did not have the season they wanted in Nate Headley’s second season at the helm of the program going 2-21, 1-8 WBL and seeing a first round exit in the tournament.
But there is still plenty of optimism for a program that returns three core veterans to the squad.
Mira Horvath, Elizabeth Hoffman and Kinley Maynard all return this year for their senior seasons and it is their time to lead the program after being young and inexperienced players in year’s past.
“Our biggest strength this season will be our varsity experience that we have returning. With five returning letterwinners from last year, including three starters, we should be prepared for the speed of the varsity game and have an idea about what to do in game situations,” Headley said. “We also have solid team speed that will help us push the ball up the floor and convert on some offensive opportunities in transition.”
The 5-9 Horvath was the biggest surprise of last season for the Bulldogs as she went from a five points per game scorer in her junior season, to a 12 points per game scorer last year and the team’s best rebounder as well at 6.5 per game. The junior-year output gave her third team all-Western Buckeye League honors.
This season Headley and company hope that she can take her game to an even higher level.
“Last year, she was definitely our number one offensive player and she’s definitely worked on her game,” Headley said. “She’s worked on her inside moves, and her transition play and we are hoping she can be even more successful this year.”
While Horvath will more than likely be relied on as the go-to scorer for team, the other two seniors in Maynard and Hoffman will be relied on to handle the ball as the Bulldogs will lose their point guard and one of the best passers in the WBL last season in Olivia Moats (5.7 ppg, 3 apg, HM all-WBL).
Maynard, a 5-foot-7 guard, returns to the team after missing much of last season with an injury and has proven that she can also put the ball in the basket as she led the team with eight points per game two years ago. Last year, she averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in the limited time that she had. The 5-foot-5 Hoffman averaged two points, 3.6 rebounds and an assist per game.
“Those are the two that we are going to be looking at to handle the ball most of the time and to get our offense started,” Headley said of Hoffman and Maynard. “We want to keep them on the floor because we want to be looking to play a lot of transition. That’s where we were the most successful. Those two are definitely going to be the primary experience, they know what to do and where the ball needs to be.”
Likely joining those three seniors in the starting lineup will be 5-foot-6 guard Alexa Garcia, who saw limited playing time a season ago but will be able to fit in with the transition style of play the Bulldogs want to run, and 5-foot-10 sophomore forward Caroline McDonald. McDonald was not able to play a season ago due to an injury sustained during volleyball but will be a key cog on the inside for Headley’s squad.
“Caroline was someone that was injured last year, but it is so great to have her back just because her size and her presence is a big difference for us,” Headley said. “She’s really come a long way over as far as what we’ve seen over the summer and in the first part of the season as far as being more aggressive and working on getting stronger around the basket.”
Off the bench is where some more unknown factors come in as the Bulldogs graduated a seven-person senior class last year that included Moats, Emily Wahl (2 ppg, 2 rpg), Maddison Bloomfield (2 ppg, 3 rpg), Kenya Medina, Mallory Weaver, Tierra Harrison and Kayden Poston, a lot of which provided some depth of the bench.
Sophomore, 5-foot-5 guard Samantha Hohenberger got some valuable playing time as a freshman a year ago after starting the season on the JV squad. Junior and 5-foot-7 guard Kendallyne Kroeckel will also be looked at to get some minutes off the bench as well.
Being able to fill the gaps scoring-wise to supplement the scoring of the seniors at the top will be the biggest concern for Headley this season.
“An area of concern for us this season will be with our offensive production. We will be trying to replace about half of our scoring from last season and we will be looking to some of our younger players to step up and fill those roles, Headley said. “It will have to be a team effort to put enough points on the board to be competitive in games.”
Also competing for playing time will be seniors Regan Rigg (5-6) and Madi Zapata (5-4) as well as junior Olivia Brenner (5-9) and sophomores Eliza Ramirez (5-5) and Isaelle Siler (5-9).
“Overall, we are excited for the season, and are looking to build on the foundation that we have started over the past two seasons,” Headley said. “While we have not had many successes in the win column over those two years, there has been a lot of improvement throughout our program and we are hoping those improvements will lead to being competitive in the upcoming schedule.”
