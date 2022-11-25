WEST UNITY — A large senior exodus for Hilltop girls basketball is leaving uncertainty as the Cadets look to continue to build on a solid 15-8, 6-1 BBC season a year ago.
It’s a roster that lost a six-person senior class that included a lot of their height as four of their top five rebounders from a season ago depart.
Leanna Baker is the most prominent loss as she was second on the team in both points per game (8.7) and rebounds per game (5.3). Lana Baker (4 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Kacy Connolly (5 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Alex Horton (4.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Jozlyn Jones (2.3 ppg, 3 rpg) and Keira Wiley (1 ppg, 1.2 ppg) are all also lost to graduation.
What the Cadets do get back though is significant Libbie Baker, a sophomore who led the team in points per game (13.4) and rebounds per game (5.6) as a freshman will be the backbone of the squad. Seniors Jayma Bailey (7.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and Mia Hancock (5.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg) also return.
“Even with the six seniors graduating, we do return three letterwinners that saw significant playing time last season,” Hilltop fifth-year head coach Tony Grime said. “Their leadership will be a valuable asset to the team and they are a hard-working group of young ladies that want to maintain the overall success that the program has experienced over the last few years.”
Past that the experience gets dicey as the Cadets will look to junior Shealyn Brown, sophomore Eleana Vanarsdalen and freshman Kenley Routt as well as Molly Dickinson to get some solid varsity playing time.
“We have to create depth due to the loss of the senior class from last season,” Grime said. “Those seniors did lots of little things that do not show up in the stats. It is a big jump in competition for the younger girls, but the coaching staff has a great deal of confidence in them.”
