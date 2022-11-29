Tinora moved from 10 wins two seasons ago to 14 in 2021-22, moving up the Green Meadows Conference ladder to tie with Fairview for league runner-up a year ago.
With that positive trajectory in mind and a host of returning players that played key roles last season, the new season has promise on Domersville Road under new tutelage.
Andrew Thiel took the reins of the program in May in his first varsity head coaching position as the Tinora High School teacher and Hicksville and Defiance College graduate inherits a roster that earned its first winning record in five seasons.
The contributions came from both veterans and underclassmen last season but the only graduate from last year’s team was guard Amanda Meyer (3.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
All five players projected to start this season made impacts on last season, led by sophomore Nova Okuley’s 11 points per contest and a team-high 43 makes from outside the arc. The honorable mention all-GMC and all-Northwest District and second team District 7 honoree added 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals to her first varsity season.
Older sister Karli, a junior, is also among the returners to the lineup for the Rams this season, tallying 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.7 steals per contest.
Leading scorer Liv Mueller, a 5-7 junior guard, will anchor the lineup as a three-time letterwinner already. Mueller (10.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.9 spg, 41 3-pointers) picked up plenty of honors as a sophomore with a second team all-league nod and three all-Northwest District honorable mention selections in her career.
Rounding out the group is 5-10 forward Maggi Nagel (Sr., 0.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg) and 5-11 junior forward Addison Lee (2.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg), which have earned three and two varsity letters, respectively. Point guard Emily Harr (Sr., 4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.2 apg) will provide key minutes and experience as the first minutes off the bench while junior forward Dakota Sines could be in line for an increased role at the varsity level.
“Our quickness, aggression and our experience are going to be strengths for us,” said Thiel. “We have a lot of girls returning this season that have played at the varsity level for a while now. That will be a huge benefit.”
The loss of junior Anna Gray (7.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 31 3-pointers) will be a spot to fill in the pecking order after the forward transferred and will now compete at Bryan.
Teams with post power will look to take advantage against the Rams with Lee serving as the tallest player on the varsity roster at 5-11.
“We are not very big size-wise right now,” noted Thiel. “That could be difficult for us at times but I know it is something that my girls are able to overcome.”
Seniors Sierra Brown and Dakota Schaffner bring veteran experience to the roster with junior Tegan Norden and 5-10 sophomore Julia Durfey (0.6 ppg) rounding out the varsity level.
“We will see a lot of great teams that are well coached,” said Thiel. “We hope to be competitive each and every night. Our league is very competitive and very well coached from top to bottom. We hope to be competitive in all of our league games throughout the season.”
Early contests at Bryan and Hilltop will test the Tinora squad before December hits while visits to Wauseon (Dec. 20) and Elmwood (Feb. 4) will also create challenges in the non-league slate. In terms of the league race, the Rams draw Wayne Trace, Hicksville and Edgerton in home games, while title contender Fairview welcomes Tinora to Sherwood on Jan. 5 and defending outright GMC champion and river rival Ayersville hosts the Rams two weeks later.
