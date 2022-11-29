SWANTON — After a districts trip in 2020-21, last season was a disappointing one for head coach Eric Oakes and Swanton girls basketball as the Bulldogs finished 9-14 and without a win in NWOAL play.
But a lot of that stemmed from the loss of Frankie Nelson for the season to injury as the 15 points per game scorer and leading rebounder (7 rpg), was injured in the seventh game. She graduates, but her loss forced several others to step up.
Overall though alongside Nelson was big senior class that saw eight seniors lost to graduation. Jayden Hendricks, Emma Sullivan, Macy Pawlowicz, Ashley Keaton, Morgan Pettit, Tiffani Nelson and Trista Eitniear were all apart of that class.
Returning though are two honorable mention all-NWOAL picks in Alaina Pelland (Sr. 5-4) and Katie Floyd (Jr., 5-8). Floyd will look to make an impact on the inside while Pelland will likely run the show from the perimeter.
“We have athletic and fast players. We should have good depth in all positions, even though we graduated eight seniors,” Oakes, who holds a 92-72 record in eight seasons at the helm of the Bulldogs, said. “We have a number of players that got good minutes last year at the varsity level.”
Also returning for the Bulldogs are Megan Haselman (Sr., 5-9), Allison Fagerman (So., 5-6) Olivia Gowing (Jr., 5-4) and Emma Crow (Jr., 5-6). The promising newcomers include Sammi Nelson (Jr., 5-6), Miranda Yeager (So., 5-5), Kyliegh Shinaver (Jr., 5-5) Peighton Manning (Jr., 5-8), Jessica Finfera (So., 5-5) and Avalon Keiser (Jr., 5-6).
Oakes, believes that improving this season will start with the boards and their aggressiveness of offense, while their defense will be the strength of the team.
“We need to be much better on the boards this year and we need to be more aggressive going to the hoop on offense,” Oakes said. “I think defensively we should be pretty good.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.