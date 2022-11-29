STRYKER — With a big core of players returning from last season that includes Buckeye Border Conference Player of the Year Sage Woolace, Stryker girls basketball have high hopes for the 2022-23 season.
Last year in head coach Conner Varner’s second year at the helm of the Panthers they went 3-4 in conference and are hoping to leap to the top of the BBC.
Woolace (Sr., 5-3, PG) will certainly be crucial in helping them reach that goal as she was first team all-District last season for a reason, averaging a team-best 17.4 points while also leading the team in rebounding (4.5 rpg), assists (3.4 apg), steals (2.3 spg) and field goal percentage (37%).
She’ll have to do it without her top teammate though as Haylee Fulk departs after coming second on the team in points (8.5 ppg) and steals (1.2 spg) while also adding 3.3 rebounds per game as well. Marissa Myers (1.3 ppg, 3 rpg) also departs.
What the Panthers have coming back along side Woolace though is still impressive as honorable mention all-BBC pick Alexia Wickerham (Sr., 5-6, G) returns from averaging a team third-best 6.2 points per game while also coming in third in rebounding (4 rpg) and second in assists (1.2 ppg). Emma Fulk (5-8, Jr., F, 4.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 apg) Gabby Ramon (5-5, Sr., G, 3.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1 apg) and Kaitlyn Myers (5-5, Sr., F) will round out the returning letterwinners.
Laura Leupp (Jr., 5-7, G), Adysen Andres (Jr., 5-3, F), Taylore Rethmel (Jr., 5-3, G) and Natalie Bowers (Jr., 5-3, G) round out the rest of the roster.
The Panthers, with an experienced and small roster, one that does not have a player over 5-foot-8, will look to use speed to their advantage, but they’ll have to be careful as low numbers will force a smaller rotation.
“We are quick and can get up and down the floor and run the ball,” Varner, who holds a 19-24 overall record in two years a Stryker, said. “We also have great defenders and an experienced squad but our height and low program numbers could be a challenge for us this season.”
After opening their season with non-league contests in November all on the road against Pettisville, North Central and Edon, the Panthers will continue the non-league BBC tour into December with their home opener being against Hilltop on Friday, Dec. 2. Other notable December non-league matchups include road contests against Hicksville and Bryan at the Bryan Holiday Classic. In January and February the Panthers will welcome in the likes of Delta, Archbold, Wauseon, Ayersville and Tinora. Their opening league contest is on Friday, Dec. 16 at home against North Central.
“I think we have a great opportunity to get far in the league and in tournaments this year,” Varner said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.