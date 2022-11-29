METAMORA – Despite losing top scorer and first-team all-NWOAL selection Bekah Bowser, Evergreen girls basketball is hoping to make some noise this year with a strong core of returners.
Macy Chamberlain, a standout on the softball field and winner of NWOAL player of the year last spring, comes back to lead the Vikings after they went 13-11, 3-3 NWOAL for a fourth place league finish.
Chamberlain is the leading returning scorer with her 10.1 points per game only less than Bowser’s 17.6. She was also second in rebounding with 6.5 rebounds per game. Addison Ricker only adds to the size and scoring (7.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg) while Lucy Serna (6.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg) will provide some size of the same too.
“Our strengths will be our ability to execute, work as a unit and camaraderie across all teams,” Evergreen head coach Brittney Cymbolin, who enters her seventh year with Evergreen, said.
Brooke Sintobin (1.3 ppg) and Hannah Wilson also both return as letterwinners from a season ago.
Their incoming players include Kennedy Emmitt, Brookelyn Gleckler, Katie Huffman and Ella BurgeRmeister. Cymbolin believes that these players will have to contribute in order to improve their depth this season.
“Our weakness will be depth,” Cymbolin said. “We look forward to the season and will work hard towards being simple, solid and sound. We know our league will be difficult so we must focus on staying positive, working as a unit and being relentless on both ends of the floor.”
The Vikings hope to compete in a well-rounded NWOAL conference this season and eye Bryan as the Golden Bears look for a fourth-straight league title. Their conference season starts at home versus Swanton on Friday, Dec., 23.
“As always the NWOAL will be a pretty balanced league,” Cymbolin said. “I foresee Bryan being the team to beat with their size and coach Grosjean’s development of his youth program several years ago, which has now placed his team in an excellent position for continued success.”
