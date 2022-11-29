HICKSVILLE — Despite finishing tied for the second most overall wins of any Green Meadows Conference team, Hicksville finished sixth in the league standings in a 17-8 (3-4 GMC) season that saw the program reach the district semifinals in Division IV.
This year, four experienced veterans and one of the top players in the six-county area will look to power Josh Freese’s seventh Hicksville team up the conference hierarchy and into contention for the program’s first conference title in nearly 50 years.
Gone from last year via graduation are four-year letterwinner Avery Slattery (5.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.4 apg) and three-year letterwinner Isabella Smith (1.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg) on the wing, along with current senior Molly Crall (7.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3 apg, 2.8 spg, 17 3-pointers, honorable mention all-GMC) as the Aces build for the 2022-23 campaign.
However, Kenzie Schroeder does return to lace up her sneakers for the fourth time as a varsity starter. The 6-0 senior wing was special mention all-Ohio in Division IV last season, first team all-Northwest District and was Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year a season ago, marking her third straight year as a league first-teamer. All those accolades were as deserving as could be, considering the senior standout tallied an eye-popping average statistical line of 19.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.4 blocks and 3.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from long range and 71 percent from the charity stripe.
With Schroeder leading the way, the Aces are far from a one-person show, aided by seniors Lindsay Bergman (8.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.4 spg, second team all-GMC, three-year letterwinner) and Leah Seitz (1.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 apg) and junior Hayden Neidhardt (0.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg).
“We really feel like team chemistry will be a strength for us this season,” said Freese, 85-61 in his tenure as Aces’ head coach. “This team has experienced leadership, which will be something we rely on in key moments.”
Depth will be a concern for the Aces, however, as a trio of seniors join the varsity roster with limited experience in Reyna Mazur, Alyssa Seitz and Tori Perna.
Sophomore Ashlyn Steury will also suit up at the varsity level this season for Hicksville, along with 5-5 freshman guard Kennedy Adams.
“Our depth is a concern, notably the inexperience we have further down the roster,” noted Freese.
Perna’s six appearances in varsity contests are the most of any Hicksville returner outside of Schroeder, Bergman, Leah Seitz and Neidhardt. Alyssa Seitz played in five contests, grabbing three total rebounds while Mazur was in two games and Steury four.
“While we lost two seniors and return four letterwinners, we are very excited for this season and the girls are ready to compete,” said Freese, whose squad locked down opponents to just 34.5 ppg a season ago while knocking off league runner-up Tinora during the regular season and lost to eventual outright champion Ayersville by just four points. “We had a very good offseason together where we improved immensely as a team and grew a lot closer. The girls are ready to push each other and get to work.”
With six of the league’s eight teams recording at least three GMC wins last season and returning cores from multiple contenders, Freese sees a wide-open conference race again this year. Hicksville has won just one league title in program history, back in 1975.
“I think all teams will be very competitive and the league could be up for grabs, week in and week out,” said the Hicksville mentor.
