EDGERTON — In her first season pulling double duty as softball and girls basketball coach at Edgerton, mentor Marchetta Caryer’s Bulldogs finished 3-21 on the hardwood and 0-7 in Green Meadows Conference games.
However, a cast of six returning letterwinners have plenty of optimism growing around the program that improvement is on the way on Babe Shoup Court.
Leading that group of returners is honorable mention all-GMC performer Taylor Smith. The 5-6 junior averaged a team-best 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest last year while dealing out 1.8 assists per contest.
Joining Smith will be returning seniors Addie Cape (4.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.9 apg), Noelle Ritter (1.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and 5-8 Molly Hennessey, along with junior Clara Gerschutz (2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and Casey Everetts, who tallied 3.2 points and 1.6 boards per game as a freshman at the varsity level.
“We return some experience and along with the team as a whole, we have great team chemistry and team leadership,” said Caryer. “This group is going to play hard for all four quarters and play well as a team.”
Those six players will look to make up for the departures of seniors Dominique Fort (5.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Grace Schroeder (4.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Holly Stark.
A mix of senior leadership and underclassman energy will add to the Bulldog roster this season. Seniors Charlotte Blalock and McKenna Warner will look to boost perimeter depth for Edgerton this season, while freshmen Ava Swank (5-7, guard) and Alivia Farnham (6-0, forward) join the fray with 5-9 junior Kennedy Stuut.
“We will have some youth on the court but with great leadership from our upperclassmen, they will get better as the season goes along,” said Caryer.
The non-conference slate will feature three straight tests early on from Northwest Ohio Athletic League opponents in home dates with Wauseon and Bryan bookending a trip to ‘The Thunderdome’ at Archbold.
The Bulldogs will learn to be road warriors during the heart of the season with four straight road games Jan. 10-17 and eight treks in nine games from Dec. 8-Jan. 17, counting the Route 49 Classic at Antwerp on Dec. 22-23. The friendly confines will be familiar in the final few weeks of the season with five of the Bulldogs’ final seven games coming at home. Antwerp, Fairview, Wayne Trace and Hicksville will all visit Edgerton in conference play.
“We have an enthusiastic group of girls this year,” added Caryer. “To have a successful season, a big key will be to remain healthy. We hope to have a winning record, compete for the GMC and be playing our best come tournament time.
