PETTISVILLE — With just one lost from last season and seven returning letterwinners, Pettisville girls basketball is hoping to make some noise in the Buckeye Border Conference, a year removed from going 3-20, 1-6 BBC.
Meleah Plank is the only loss for the Blackbirds and she averaged only two points per game and a team second-best 3.7 rebounds per game.
The rest are back and it will be 5-foot-5 senior guard Ellie Grieser leading the way as she led the team in scoring a year ago with nine points a game while also leading the Blackbirds in assists (2 apg), and steals (1.2 spg) and placing third in rebounds (3.6 rpg).
Alli King (5-6, G, 4.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Leah Beck (5-8, F, 4.4 ppg, team-best 5.1 rpg) and Bella Strauss (5-4, G) will round out the rest of the senior class while the juniors will be made up of Grace Crawford (5-7, F, 4 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Hollyn Klopfenstein (5-4, G, 3 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Amanda Grimm (5-7, G, 5.5 ppg. 2.9 rpg).
Newcomers in juniors Lily Wiemken (5-10, F) and Morgan Blosser (5-4, G) as well as sophomores Olivia Miller (5-7, G), Kelsey Bennett (5-3, G) and Noelle Fox (5-8, F) will try to make an impact as well.
“We have a group that is willing to put the hard work in and play for the team,” Pettisville head coach Jason Waldvogel, who enters his 29th season at the helm of the Blackbirds, said. “Our numbers are good with a decent amount of varsity experience. The team is balanced in most aspects of the game.”
One of the aspects that Waldvogel expects to struggle in is their rebounding, as newcomer and forward Wiemken is their tallest player at 5-foot-10 and no one else on the team is taller than 5-foot-8.
“Rebounding is something we look to improve upon while understanding the different situations of the game,” Waldvogel said. “We want to compete each night while putting ourselves in a situation come out on top each night.”
After starting their season with a non-conference matchup against Stryker on Friday, Nov. 18 the Blackbirds will play a tough non-league slate as they travel to Ayersville on Tuesday, Nov. 29, they’ll play the likes of Delta, Evergreen and all in December. They’ll get Ottawa Hills, Antwerp, Wauseon and Liberty Center in January in February. Their league slate starts on Friday, Dec. 16 on the road against Hilltop.
“We think the league will be fairly balanced and hope to compete towards the top,” Waldvogel said.
