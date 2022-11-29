AYERSVILLE — With just two seniors entering last season and some young players that were varsity-tested but still relatively inexperienced, Ayersville finished ahead of schedule in 2021-22.
The Pilots broke through for a stellar 19-4 season and more importantly, brought home the first Green Meadows Conference girls title since 2016 to Watson Road.
With much of the core of last year’s squad returning this season and a host of young players hungry to contribute, Tim Nicely’s fourth season as Ayersville mentor has just as much promise.
The Pilots will say goodbye to a pair of experienced players in four-year letterwinner Maci Froelich (4.7 ppg, 5 rpg, honorable mention District 7) and center Kacee Okuley (three-year letterwinner, 3.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg) but four returning letterwinners, including a pair of all-GMC performers, have eyes on continuing the run of success for the Pilots.
Leading that group is first team all-GMC guard and honorable mention D-IV all-Ohio honoree Ally Schindler. The 5-10 junior was a second-teamer as a freshman and improved her varsity contribution with 10.1 points per contest on 57 percent shooting from the field while tallying 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.
The perimeter depth with Schindler will be a strength for the Pilots entering 2022-23, as second team all-GMC guard Kaylee Dockery, a three-year letterwinner, is also back after serving as Ayersville’s leading scorer last season with 11.1 ppg, along with 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per contest. Senior Neva Sheets (honorable mention District 7, 8.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.2 spg, team-high 36 3-pointers) and junior Mabel McGuire (1.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg) round out the grouping.
“We have three very good guards coming back that can score in double figures,” said Nicely, who enters this season with 123 career wins, including time spent as Montpelier head coach. “Having nine girls on the varsity roster, along with a couple of JV contributors, will help us throughout this season.”
However, teams looking to attack the Pilots will likely do so close to the basket as the inside game for Ayersville will be vulnerable. With Okuley departing via graduation and 6-0 junior center Taylor Craft sidelined with an injury suffered before volleyball season, the Pilots lack experience and height inside. Craft’s absence will be especially tough as the honorable mention all-Ohio post power tallied 7.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and a whopping 4.1 blocks per contest last season.
Tasked with more contributions inside, will be forwards Zarriya Young (Sr., four games played last season, 1.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and Ella Killgallon (Jr., four games, 0.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg) and sophomore wing Rylan Becher (six games, 0.6 rpg).
“Our inside game will be something that needs to be addressed this season, especially with the loss of Taylor Craft,” admitted Nicely. “We have three other girls that have been working hard to fill in.”
Along with the aforementioned trio, 5-6 freshman guard Kendra Waldron and junior guard Kierstan Manon (eight games, 0.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg) will also be looked to as newcomers to the roster with a chance to contribute.
The Pilots have not repeated as GMC champions since a three-peat from 2014-16 and will be primed to compete for another league title. In conference play, Ayersville will host river rival Tinora on Jan 919 and draw Wayne Trace, Paulding and Edgerton in league home games while traveling to Hicksville on Jan. 12 and wrapping up with a rematch against Fairview on Feb. 9 in Sherwood in the last game of the regular season. Last season, the Pilots’ 59-49 win in ‘The Hangar’ over the Apaches dethroned the league champions and clinched the GMC crown.
“We should have a very good year,” said Nicely of the upcoming season. “We have plenty of scoring coming back along with others to help in that area. The GMC should be wide open with Fairview, Hicksville, Tinora and Ayersville being the front runners.”
