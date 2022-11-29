GLANDORF — It might not have been another state trip for Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball, but last season’s trip to regional finals was an accomplishment in it of itself as after two starters went down with injuries, the Titans somehow found a a way to continue their historic run under head coach Troy Yant.
Yant, entering his 11th season as leader of the Lady Titans, sports a 235-37 record, a state runner-up finish and five total state final four appearances all since 2015. And this season’s team looks to be one that can continue that tradition with nine returning letterwinners back.
Still, there are challenges to be had as they look to replace the production of Western Buckeye League Player of the Year and second team all-Ohio pick Erin Kaufman. Kaufman, now playing her basketball as Malone University averaged a tam best 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and three steals per game last season.
Amongst the big challenge of life without Kaufman is figuring out the team chemistry as two focal points to the team last season in seniors Chloe Glenn (19.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 spg, first team all-District), Maggie Verhoff (6.2 ppg, 32% 3P) as well as sophomore point guard Kaelyn Grothause (5.4 ppg) are all returning from season-ending injuries with no time in summer ball.
“The fact that many girls are returning from injuries without playing summer basketball will take some time to get everyone acclimated to playing team basketball,” Yant said.
But getting those players back to a team that made a regional run without them is obviously a huge plus as is the fact that players like Lily Haselman (Sr., 3.8 ppg), who hit two big threes in the postseason last year, Emma Brinkman (Sr., 3.4 ppg), Katie Kaufman (Jr., 6.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Myka Aldrich (5.9 ppg, 4 rpg) and Kaitlyn Kimmet (So., 4.4 ppg) all saw increased playing time.
We have a good mix of experience and athleticism, as well as the carry over of winning cultures in other fall sports. In addition, to getting back those players who were lost to season ending injuries last season,” Yant said.
Newcomers in Carlie Brinkman (So.), Megan Horstman (So.) and Karyn Erford (Fr.) will all also hope to make an impact.
The Titans will see a late start to the season due to a second-straight state runner-up finish for the girls soccer team this year. And when they do start it will be a gauntlett of a non-conference schedule before a rough WBL slate as well. They’ll play Fairview, Toledo Christian, Liberty-Benton, Bethel, Napoleon, Convoy Crestview and Columbus Grove all in the month of December with WBL games sprinkled in. In January they’ll get the likes of Toledo Central Catholic and Minster before finishing off the season with Archbold in February.
