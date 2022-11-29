PAULDING – Having graduated its top three scorers and seven players overall, the Paulding Lady Panthers will enter the 2022-2023 girls basketball season looking to reload with a new look for the maroon and white.
Head coach Matt Arellano returns for his fourth season at the helm of the maroon and white and hopes his young squad can reach a high level of potential.
Four players do come back for Paulding from last year’s roster, led by senior forward/center and two-year letterwinner Carlea Kuckuck (5-9). Three other players entering their second year at the varsity level return in senior guard Makayla Suffel (5-4), junior forward/center Elli Barton (5-9) and sophomore guard/forward Brooklynn Bakle (5-8).
Arellano is counting on some underclassmen to fill out the rest of the squad with a trio of sophomores battling for playing time as well as a pair of freshmen.
Sophomore guard Brooklynn Schlatter (5-7), forward Brianna Bermejo (5-5) and guard Ameah Carr (5-3) are expected to be in the mix for the maroon and white.
The freshmen duo of guard Addison Pease (5-4) and center Lucy Breier (5-10) are battling to find time on the court as well for Paulding, which finished 10-13 overall last season and 4-3 in the Green Meadows Conference.
We have an extremely young and inexperienced team this year,” noted the Panther head coach. “This group has huge potential over the coming years but they are young so will have to deal with some ups and downs this season.”
Developing that consistency is a key for the maroon and white but the Panther head coach feels his squad’s athleticism will be a strength.
“We are extremely athletic,” added Arellano. “The girls are working very hard and are eager to learn so that is an area that we have been very pleased with.”
For the Panthers, gaining that experience and learning will be important.
“We expect to have some up and down moments due to our youth and inexperience,” Arellano continued. “Those are things we are going to have to handle as we gain important experience and navigate games with a young basketball team.”
With the success of the Liberty Center football team, the Panther opener with the Tigers has been postponed until Dec. 6. Therefore, the maroon and white will play their season opener on Monday, Nov. 28, when Paulding welcomes in Lima Bath.
That game starts a three-game week for the Lady Panthers, who will also host Lincolnview on Nov. 29 before welcoming in Bryan for a battle on Dec. 1.
