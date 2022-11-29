NAPOLEON — For the first time in a few seasons, a youth movement will hit the Napoleon girls basketball program.
Following a run of unprecedented success with regional runs, back-to-back Northern Lakes League titles, state tournament appearances and an eventual state title, last seasons 19-6 finish and bow-out in districts to regional qualifier Toledo Central Catholic, head coach Corey Kreinbrink will be starting not from scratch but also not far from it.
Of the 25 players in the program, 17 are freshman or sophomores, with a five-player senior contingent on the varsity roster joined by five sophomores and three juniors.
Leading that group in experience is 5-6 senior guard Sophie Chipps, who is likely to letter for the fourth time in girls hoops having been an integral part of the program on both ends of the floor.
Tasked with more of a scoring role following the state title run, Chipps averaged 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists while hitting 30 3-pointers at a 37 percent clip and hitting 81.2 percent at the free throw line. Chipps earned third team all-Northwest District and second team all-Northern Lakes League honors for her effort and will be tasked with more of a leadership role following the graduation of NLL co-Player of the Year Emma Pedroza (14.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.8 spg, 36 3-pointers), now competing collegiately at Lourdes University.
The senior guard is not alone in experience from the Ladycats’ recent run of dominance however, with senior forward Jenna Oberhaus (1.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg), junior center Ella Tassler (2.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and sophomore guard Makayla Kruse (3.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg) lettering a season ago.
The paint will be a focus for Napoleon as Ella Rausch (6.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and Vivienne Macheck (5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.4 spg) also graduated, along with Claire Durham (1.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg), Olivia Bump (1.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Regan Badenhop (1.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg).
The senior trio of 6-0 forward Kora Burill and guards Karleigh Sonnenberg and Macee Ripke will play a more notable role in the 2022-23 edition of Napoleon girls hoops while sophomores Lily Kruse, Lylah Huddle and Molly Rosebrook are candidates to see more varsity action.
“I like our defensive flexibility,” explained Kreinbrink, now 136-43 in his tenure coaching the Ladycats. “This roster has a lot of balance and parity on it and will allow for a lot of opportunities to contribute. However, our overall varsity experience is a concern for us. Our ballhandling and the overall depth of our roster could be weaknesses for us, especially early on.”
Any growing pains for Napoleon will not be aided by a brutal NLL double-round-robin slate. Talented teams from Springfield, Perrysburg and Sylvania Northview will face the Ladycats twice, along with 2022 D-I state semifinalist Anthony Wayne. In the non-league schedule, Napoleon will take to the road against solid squads in Bryan, Fremont Ross and Ottawa-Glandorf in the span of nine days in December.
“We have a very young roster with 17 freshmen and sophomores out of 25 total players,” said Kreinbrink. “Our ability to learn from mistakes early in the season will dictate our progress in the second half of the schedule and tournament. We will look to be competitive in both our league and non-league schedules.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.