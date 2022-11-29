MONTPELIER — It has been a successful three-year run thus far for Montpelier girls basketball head coach Mike Bumb as his teams have won the Buckeye Border Conference title in each of those three years. But now entering his fourth season at the helm, Bumb and the Locomotives have a new challenge ahead of them.
Ariel Page, a four-year letterwinner, and 2021-22 first team all-BBC player departs after a season in which she averaged 13 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, both team-highs. And right beside her in that senior class is another all-BB first teamer in Chelsea McCord whose 10.2 points per game and six rebounds, and 2.9 assists were all second on the team. Trinity Richmire, the team’s point guard and assist leader (9.1 ppg, 3.4 apg, second team all-BBC) also departs as well.
For those keeping track, that is the top three scorers and assisters from the team a season ago.
“We have been fortunate enough to win the conference the last three years. So, we always have high expectations but we recognize that we graduated two three-year starters and one four-year starter from an 18-5 team,” Bumb who holds a 50-19 record at Montpelier, said. “However, we like the parts we have coming back. We will be young and somewhat inexperienced but we feel we will continue to improve and be tough to beat as the season goes on.”
Those key returners will not include any seniors, though their will be two seniors new to the roster (Tatum Grime, Kaycee Humbarger). Instead it will be four returning letterwinners in juniors Mandy Taylor (5-10, 2.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg) Jada, Uribes (7.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.3 apg) ane Meara McGee (1.3 ppg) as well as sophomore Kelsie Bumb (3.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1 apg). Sophomore, and 5-foot-2 guard Aleigha Hillard will be a promising newcomer.
“We have two returning starter and one player in Mandy Taylor who started many games,” Bumb said. “We also have some talented younger classes and speed.”
Montpelier will also move down to Division IV this season, after being stuck in a highly competitive Division III district in their run the last few years, seeing them never reach districts in that run.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.