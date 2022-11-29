MILLER CITY — Replacing an all-Ohio-caliber player and all-time program leader is never an easy task, but with eight players bringing back at least a year of varsity experience, Miller City has its eyes set on keeping a new standard.
The Wildcats earned their first Putnam County League title in 17 years in head coach Ross Heuerman’s sixth season, sharing the crown with Columbus Grove, while the 17-7 squad tallied their most single-season wins since a 17-6 campaign in 2006. The Wildcats earned a top district seed before ultimately falling in a rematch with CG in the D-IV district finals to cap an outstanding season and outstanding career from leading scorer Abi Lammers.
Lammers, last season’s PCL Player of the Year and a second team all-Ohio honoree in Division IV, was dominant in her senior season with 19.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 4.3 assists per game. All four marks were in the top two of Crescent-News area performers. Lammers became the school’s all-time leading rebounder 12 games into the year and recording three triple-doubles in her final campaign.
Though Lammers departs, she is the only lost letterwinner from a season ago with three-year letterwinner Carley Hermiller back for her final varsity season along with seniors Grace Pfau, Tori Wenzinger and Liz Otto.
“We have a lot of varsity girls back with lots of experience,” said Heuerman. “With the combination of our experience and younger girls stepping in, we feel that this year’s team will be one of the deepest teams we’ve had in a while.”
Hermiller averaged 10.5 ppg a season ago to help carry the scoring load and was an honorable mention all-PCL pick, as was Pfau, Pfau, Wenzinger and Otto will see starters’ minutes with junior wings Ava Ruck and Jordan Schnipke.
“If we can build chemistry with some new girls stepping in early in the season, we will be a very competitive team,” said Heuerman. “Our defense and work ethic will carry this team.”
Along with the aforementioned group, senior Nicolette Inkrott, junior Isabel Reyna and sophomore Hailey Warnimont are all back after lettering last season and will be joined by newcomers Maddie (Jr., wing) and Chelsea Erford (Jr., guard), Lou Michel (So., wing) and Andrea Pfau (So., guard).
