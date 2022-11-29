LIBERTY CENTER – After a 2-4 finish inside the NWOAL in 2020-21, Liberty Center girls basketball was able to muster a 4-3 record last year and with a large group of experienced girls returning this year, they hope to push the needle even further.
Kate Mohler (6.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg) is the biggest loss for a Tigers team that went 14-10 overall and fell in the sectional tournament last year. Hannah Wachtman (1 ppg) and Lucy Jones also depart but the majority of last year’s team returns.
The returner that stands out most is 5-foot-3 senior guard Peyton Armey, who earned first-team all-NWOAL and second team all-District honors after putting up 8.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game and an assist per game.
The rest of the returners is a large cast of upperclassmen that all contributed in multiple ways last year. Emerson Gray, a 5-foot-7 junior guard was also able to create havoc out top averaging 2.4 steals per game alongside Armey to go along with 5.7 points per contest and an assist per contest as well. Six players averaged at least a steal per game last season. All return in what should be a stout and scrappy defensive team.
“We have a lot of depth with a lot of experience coming back. Our defense was solid last year and I believe that will be a strength for us,” said Liberty Center head coach Tim Davis, an LC grad that holds a 75-110 record in nine years at LC. “We also feel that a balanced scoring attack will also be a strength.”
That depth and ability to have a balanced scoring attack is evident in the rest of returners as juniors Emersyn Gerken (5-10, center, 4.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 spg), Kailey Blanton (5-10, 3.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Bea Barrett (5-5, 4.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 spg), Eliza Jones (5-9, 3 ppg, 2.9 rpg) and Nicole Keller (5-7, 2 ppg, 1 apg) as well as seniors Haley Mohler (5-4, 2.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 spg, 1.4 apg) and Alssa Giesigi (5-7, 4.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.8 spg).
The projected starters include Armey, Gray, Giesige, Haley Mohler and Blanton in what will be a relatively small lineup with an average height around 5-foot-6 that will hope to rebound by committee, similarly to how they did a season ago with five players averaging at least three rebounds a game.
“We will have to work on getting more consistent offense and rebounding,” Davis said.
A trio of junior newcomers will look to add some production to an already deep squad as Molly Perry (5-6), Elle Mohler (5-7) and Gracie Miller (5-6), a two-time all-Ohio cross country runner will enter the varsity squad this season.
“We expect to work hard every day and get better every day” Davis said. “With that mindset we believe that we can compete with the top teams in our league and have a very successful season.”
Notable non-conference matchups for the Tigers include a date at Tinora on Saturday, Dec. 10 and a home contest with Hicksville on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Their NWOAL slate begins two days before Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23 at Delta.
“Our league will be tough from top to bottom again this year. Bryan has a lot of players back including the best player in the league,” Davis said. “Others return key players and there are teams that are getting help from their younger kids that will be able to make an impact. We hope to be in the mix at the top.”
