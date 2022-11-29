KALIDA — Anticipating growing pains entering last season with a bevy of varsity inexperience, Kalida overcame them and then some by tallying a winning record in both the Putnam County League and overall schedule and battling league rival Columbus Grove in the districts before bowing out at 13-12.
That gained experience will hopefully pay dividends in Wildcat-land as seven letterwinners are back for Adam Huber’s 13th year as girls hoops mentor at Kalida.
Two of those seven returners were honorable mention all-PCL selections last season in seniors Brooke Erhart and Camille Hovest.
Erhart averaged six points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest at a wing position, entering her final season with the Wildcats having already earned three varsity letters. Hovest, a 5-9 post player, led the Wildcats with 7.2 rebounds per contest last season along with 6.1 markers and 1.6 steals.
Fellow senior Livia Recker (guard, 4.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg) also returns for the Wildcats, along with juniors Andrea Burgei (guard, 5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.3 spg), Whitney Unverferth (guard/wing, 3.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg), Camryn Recker (guard/wing, 0.9 ppg) and sophomore Meredith Bockrath (guard, 2 ppg, 1.6 rpg).
“We were able to get a lot of young girls varsity experience last year and now we have a more veteran group that we can build upon a good foundation we started last year,” said Huber, who enters this season with 175 career victories. “We feel our depth can be a big benefit for us as we have up to 13 girls who we could put into a varsity game and feel confident that they can get the job done. As always, we think we can really create havoc and make it hard for opposing teams to score against our defense as well.”
A sophomore contingent of Avrie Unverferth, Ady Miller, Ally Kuhlman, Madison Unverferth and Olivia Meyer will also be rotation members for Huber’s squad this winter, with 6-1 freshman Malia Romes also a candidate for varsity playing time.
Improving the team’s shooting stroke will be a focus as the Wildcats shot just 28 percent offensively from the field and 53 percent from the free throw line.
“We are still not sure if we are going to be able to consistently hit shots and put the ball in the basket,” noted Huber. “If we are able to improve our consistency, we really feel like we can compete with anyone on our schedule.”
The Division IV Wildcats will challenge themselves in the non-conference slate with battles against Ottawa-Glandorf, Coldwater and Archbold in the first three weeks of the season along with a road tilt at Liberty-Benton on Jan. 7 and a trip to Minster on Feb. 7.
“With a more experienced group coming back, we are expecting to be competitive in every game we play with a chance to win,” said Huber. “Our schedule, especially early, doesn’t allow us to ease into anything but we know that playing all those difficult teams only makes us better and prepares us for the end of the season.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.