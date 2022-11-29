FAYETTE — A seven-person senior class departs from Fayette after a season in which the Eagles went just 1-22, and though the departure means they lose a big chunk of their scoring their leading scorer returns.
Five-foot guard Neveah Powers averaged 5.2 points per game as a sophomore to lead Fayette in scoring while also adding 2.2 rebounds per game. But outside of that the scoring gets dicey as their next highest scorer returning is Demi Storrs (5-5), who averaged two points per game a season ago. No one else returning scored more than a point a game.
“We will have to find scoring threats since all returning players averaged less than 10 points combined last year,” Fayette head coach Ryan Colegrove, who is in the fourth year of his second stint as head coach, said.
Rebounding could also be a problem for the Eagles as departures Emma Leininger (3 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Gracee Bingman (4 ppg, 4.1 rpg), Jade Reinking (3 rpg), Brooke Vanderveer (4 rpg) and Alicyn Brown (3.2 rpg) all depart. Those five were the top five rebounders on the squad. Outside of Powers, their next highest rebounds per game average does not exceed one.
Sophomores Zoie Brown and Emerson Sinks, who both stand at 5-foot-9, will be the tallest players on the roster.
Experience could also be a worry for the Eagles as 5-foot-5 Hannah Kovar (1 ppg) will be the only senior on the team. There are only 12 players in the entire program for Fayette,, with five of them being freshman and four sophomores.
Colegrove, though, believes that the youth will bring some energy to a squad looking to improve this season.
“Our younger girls will bring some aggressiveness, that will make everybody better,” Colegrove, who holds a 66-99 record in two stints with the Eagles, said. “If we progress as hoped, we could be competitive with a lot of the teams on our schedule.”
Alongside Brown and Sinks, returner Kenadie Ramay (5-2) and newcomer Erika Fetterman (5-4) will make up the sophomore class. Willow Mitchell (5-2), Mesa Gorsuch (5-4), Kelsie Storrs (5-4), Kayla Silwinski (5-6) and Addison Schang (5-5) will make up the freshman class.
