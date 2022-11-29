PIONEER — The top three scorers and rebounders all depart from a North Central girls basketball squad that is looking to continue their good fortune after an 11-10, 5-2 BBC record and third place conference finish last year.
First team all-BBC player Madison Brown (16 ppg, 4.8 rpg), second team all-BBC player Kendal Bonney (7.2 ppg, 8 rpg, 1.8 apg) and honorable mention all-BBC pick Lauren Balser (6.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg) all depart leaving the remaining four returning letterwinners to pick up the pieces.
Isabelle Burnett (4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg) is the leading scorer, rebounder and assister coming back from that bunch. She is also the most experienced, as the 5-foot-5 senior guard will earn her third letter this season. 6-foot senior center Makinzy King (3 ppg, 2.7 rpg) as well as juniors Darbi Stewart (5-8, F, 2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and Grecia Dominguez (5-4, G, 1.8 rpg) are the remaining returning letterwinners to the squad.
“We return four ladies from last year’s team who saw significant playing time throughout the season, if not one time or another were in the starting lineup,” Third-year head coach and Toledo Whitmer graduate Kim Hutchison said. “We look to our returning experience as a strength, as well as our depth.”
That depth though, will not have much experience and it is something that the Eagles will have to build over the course of the season.
Amara Wright (So., 5-4, G/F), Mireya Cruz (Jr., 5-1, G), Cailyn Meyers (Fr., 5-5, G), Addie Turner (Fr., 5-4, F/G) and Maddie Zimmerman (So., 5-4, G) will all hope to make an impact this season as well.
“Lack of varsity experience off the bench will be a challenge for us this season,” Hutchison said. “However, the younger players are working very hard in practice and will be depended upon to contribute at the varsity level.”
