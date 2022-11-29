DELTA — Just two years removed from a Division III district title, Delta girls basketball is hoping to pick up the pieces from a season last year that saw them go 6-16, 2-5 NWOAL, good for sixth in the league.
But with just one letterwinner from a season ago lost, the Panthers are hopeful they are headed in the right direction. The one letterwinner lost is post player Jersey Irelan who averaged just 1.7 points per game and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Second-year head coach Kelsey Gillen believes that last year’s team set a foundation and played close with a lot of teams, and are primed to see improvement this year.
“We are returning eight varsity players,” Gillen said. “We were in a lot of games last year that we just couldn’t pull ahead in the end. Hoping with continued growth this year we will be able to pull of a few more wins.”
Of those eight returns, two are seniors who led the team in scoring last year en route to honorable mention all-NWOAL selections. Khloe Weber (5-4, G, 9.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg) led the Panthers in scoring and rebounding while Sophia Burres (5-4, G, 8.6 ppg, 5.2) was second in scoring and third in rebounding.
The junior class is where they see most of their height as Grace Munger (5-9, G, 7.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Kate Friess (5-9, F, 2.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Olivia Smith (5-10, C, 3.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Olivia Turi (5-10, G) and Ashlyn Lamb (5-7, F) will round out a sizeable junior class. Alani Haas, a junior who averaged 7.4 points per game will be out this season due to shoulder surgery.
The rest of the roster will be filled out by the underclassmen and returning sophomore Kendall Sprow (5-7, G) is in line to get some good playing time as she is projected to be a starter alongside Weber, Burres, Munger and Freiss.
Four freshmen in Abby Tood (5-4, G), Kyla Risner (5-4, G), Ellie Martinez (5-5, G) and Keagyn Gillen (5-8, G/F) will also compete for playing time.
“The coaching staff is pleased with the team’s growth from last season and we are starting to see more cohesion on the court,” Gillen, a Delta and Bluffton University graduate, said. “The confidence level has grown and we are reading where each other are on the floor, as a unit. Our main areas of focus this season will be communication on defense and more movement offensively.”
