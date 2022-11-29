EDON — Four of the top six scorers depart for Edon girls basketball as despite the losses the Bombers are hoping to improve upon a 6-17 record from last season.
Head coach Caela Walker, who enters her sixth season, believes that the leadership of the senior class will be able to carry them through.
“We have some great leadership with our seniors this year,” Walker said.
Emma Hickman (5-5, G) will be the leader of that senior group as she is the leading returning scorer and third-leading scorer from last year’s team at 4.6 points per game. Meghan Derck (0.6 ppg, 5 games) and Maddie Gearig (5-6, G, 1 ppg, 9 games) are the only other seniors on the roster but do not bring with them much varsity experience at only 14 games combined between the two of them.
Experience-wise, 5-foot-5 junior Jaycea Craven (2 ppg, 15 games) and 5-foot-8 sophomore forward Natalie Wofford (3.6 ppg, 19 games) will provide the most in-game experience alongside Hickman this season. This means that the Bombers will be looking to a plethora of underclassmen to pick up some of the slack.
A four-person freshman class in 5-foot-6 guard Genna Ripke, 5-foot-6 guard Grace Ripke, 5-foot-5 guard Addy Fritch and 5-foot-8 forward Addison Briner will fight for playing time as will sophmores in 5-foot-6 center Addison Warner and 5-foot-6 guard Ally Derck.
The thing that does stick out about the roster is the height, with no player standing over 5-foot-8, and Walker knows this could signal problems against specific teams.
“When we match up against teams with some height and length, it can be challenging for us on both sides of the ball,” Walker said.
Walker also cites perimeter shooting as a need for improvement as well.
“We need to continue to improve on knocking down shots from the outside,” Walker, an Edon and Weber State University graduate said. “Still, we are looking forward to a competitive season in both league and non-league play.”
