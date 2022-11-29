HOLGATE — All things considered, Holgate girls basketball had a successful season in their first year in the Buckeye Border Conference as despite a 10-14 overall record, the Tigers went 4-3 and finished fourth in the league.
This year, though they lose 17 points and 12 rebounds per game to two graduating seniors, the Tigers are hoping to continue to vault themselves up the BBC standings.
The loss of center and four-year letterwinner Justin Eis must be dealt with though as the first-team all-BBC selection led the team with 12 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Carissa Meyer (54 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.8) was also a nice piece lost to graduation as well.
The scoring deficit, along with turnovers, are the two main things that head coach Scott Giesige, believes must be dealt with heading into the season.
“Our biggest weaknesses will be turnovers and consistent scoring. Last year we improved over the year before but still struggled at times averaging about 17 turnovers a game,” Giesige, a Holgate graduate that holds a 49-68 record as head coach, said. “Secondly, we have to find consistent scoring from our starters and our bench. We lost nearly 18 points a game due to graduation and will be looking to all of our players to step up their scoring.”
But despite those losses Giesige that this team can create mismatches and pressure teams with their depth.
“Our length, size and versatility will help us create some mismatches that we hope to take advantage of offenisvely,” Giesge, a Holgate graduate, said. “We look to be able to pressure our opponents end to end for 32 minutes if necessary thanks to our depth. This should end up being the deepest varsity bench we have had since I took over as head coach.”
Statistically, none of the returners are going to jump out at anyone, but they all played a hand and four will garner their fourth-year of varsity experience this year.
Senior guards Lexa Schuller (5-7, 5.1 ppg, 4 rpg) and Olivia Blaker (5-5, 5.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg) will be the lead candidates to take a step up in scoring while fellow seniors Jordyn Altman (5-6, PG, 3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2 apg), Madison Clark (5-10, C, 2 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and Paisley Wilhelm (5-10, F, 1 ppg, 1 rpg) will asll add to that depth. Junior Miriam Bower (5-9, G/F, 2.1 ppg, 2 rpg) also returns with experience as well.
“This season we will be led by our top two returning scorers and rebounders, seniors Olivia Blaker and Lexa Schuller. Our overall team success will be dependent on how consistent we become offensively and if we can get balanced point production,” Giesige said. “It will need to be a team effort offensively and we look for others to help.”
Sophomores Isabelle Blaker (5-6, G) and Mya Tijerina (5-2, PG) could also see some playing time as newcomers.
Other notable non-conference games include a Tuesday, Jan. 3 date at Archbold and a road contest against Ayersville on Tuesday, Jan. 10. They’ll open league play with a home contest against Edon on Friday, Dec. 16.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.