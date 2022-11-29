BRYAN — It was a three-peat for the lady Golden Bears in 2021-22 and this year they’ll look to become the third program in NWOAL history to ever complete a four-peat.
They’ll get back plenty of experience to help complete that goal but none is bigger than 5-foot-7 senior guard Reese Grothaus. Grothaus is a three-year letterwinner and after suffering an ACL injury her sophomore year, came back and led the team in scoring (11.7 ppg) and passing (3 apg). She was a first team all-NWOAL pick while also garnering a special mention all-Ohio selection as well.
Two other starters return as well as 6-1 junior center Kailee Thiel (7 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 bpg, HM all-NWOAL) and 5-8 junior forward Ella Voigt (5 ppg, 4 rpg, HM all-NWOAL) will look to make an impact on the inside.
“We have three starters back and seven letterwinners. We have some size inside and some athletic girls that can run and have had success in fall sports this year. Hopefully that competitive attitude will carry over to basketball,” Todd Grosjean, who enters his 16th as Bryan head coach and 23rd total year of coaching, said.
The two starters lost are both significant though as Addie Arnold (8 ppg) and Delilah Taylor (9 ppg), both four-year letterwinners and second team all-NWOAL selections, depart. Three-year letterwinner Allie Zimmerman (3 ppg) as well as Brooke Taylor (2 ppg), Lexi Alspaugh (2 ppg) and Ellyn Murphy (3 ppg) all also depart from what was a large senior class.
Outside of the three starters, other experience returns in juniors Ella Rau (5-9, 4 ppg) and Marah Smith (5-6, 2 ppg) as well as senior Blayze Langenderfer (4 ppg, 3 rpg), Grosjean is a little concerned by a decrease in numbers ahead of what looks to be a tough schedule.
“Our overall numbers are down in the program and we are dealing with some injuries that we hope can get healed up,” Grosjean, who holds a 303-184 overall record said. “We have some roles that need to be filled and we are hoping our freshman can step in and give us some minutes so we can play the way we want to.”
That style that the Golden Bears want to play is a fast-paced style, getting up and down the floor and creating transition buckets. Grothaus was the driving force of that style of play and she’ll get an unexpected newcomer that will be able to supplement that play, especially on the perimeter.
Junior 5-9 guard Anna Gray is open-enrolling from Tinora and was a pivotal part of a Rams squad that saw a revival behind a third-place GMC finish and 14-9 record. Gray was second-team all-GMC behind a season where she averaged eight points per game and shot 31-of-90 (34.5%) from three.
The two freshman on the roster will be 5-foot guard Ava Zimmerman and 5-7 Josey Arnold. While three junior JV players from a season ago in 6-1 center Allie Alspaugh, 5-9 forward Calysta Wasson and 5-foot guard Avery Brown. Ella Miller, a 5-6 senior, will round out the roster.
“‘We play an extremely challenging schedule and will need to develop depth. Rebounding and staying healthy will be important,” Grosjean said. “The NWOAL will be extremely balanced. Liberty Center returns a lot of experience and athletes, Archbold will be athletic and Patrick Henry will be much improved.”
