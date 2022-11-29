There may be a day in the future when KK Bransford is the journalist asking the questions for a story. But, that time hasn’t arrived just yet.
The Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School senior combo guard is familiar with the media spotlight as one of the most accomplished high school basketball players who has ever competed in Greater Cincinnati.
That spotlight grew brighter as Bransford was named Ohio Ms. Basketball for a second straight season by a statewide media panel.
The University of Notre Dame signee is the sixth individual to win the prestigious statewide award at least twice since the top girls basketball honor started in 1988.
“We had such a great season,” said Bransford, who plans to study journalism in South Bend. “So to be able to have that again, have the Ms. Basketball award — I was super excited. I can only thank God for it because I went through all four of my years. I played every single game with no injuries which is super special.”
Now in its 35th year, the prestigious Ohio Ms. Basketball award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.
Reynoldsburg senior Imarianah Russell was runner-up. Finalists included Akron Archbishop Hoban senior Lanae Riley, Olmsted Falls junior Paige Kohler, New Philadelphia senior Ajia Schreffler and Elmwood senior Brooklyn Thrash.
Bransford, MND’s all-time leading scorer with 2,172 career points, is the school’s third player to receive the Ms. Basketball honor joining Kendall Hackney (2009) and Mel Thomas (2004).
Other Greater Cincinnati winners have included Princeton’s Kelsey Mitchell (2014), Lakota West’s Amber Gray (2008), Reading’s Carol Madsen (1989) and Seton’s Janet Haneberg (1988).
The McDonald’s All-American averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals this past season for the Cougars (26-1), a Division I regional finalist. Bransford helped to lead MND to a 98-game win streak — the second-most amount of consecutive wins in Ohio high school girls basketball history.
Past Ohio Ms. Basketball Ohio winners
2022 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior
2021 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, junior
2020 – Madeline Westbeld, Kettering Fairmont, senior
2019 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, senior
2018 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, junior
2017 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, sophomore
2016 – Jensen Caretti, Hannibal River, senior
2015 – Hallie Thome, Chagrin Falls, senior
2014 – Kelsey Mitchell, Cin. Princeton, senior
2013 – Ashley Morrissette, Twinsburg, senior
2012 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, senior
2011 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, junior
2010 – Natasha Howard, Tol. Waite, senior
2009 – Kendall Hackney, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, senior
2008 – Amber Gray, West Chester Lakota West, senior
2007 – Jantel Lavender, Cleveland Central Catholic, senior
2006 – Tyra Grant, Youngstown Ursuline, senior
2005 – Maria Getty, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior
2004 – Mel Thomas, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior
2003 – Brittany Hunter, Columbus Brookhaven, senior
2002 – Barbara Turner, Cleveland East Tech, senior
2001 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, senior
2000 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, junior
1999 – (TIE) Kaayla Chones, Eastlake North, senior; LaToya Turner, Pickerington, senior
1998 – Tamika Williams, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior
1997 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior
1996 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior
1995 – Beth Ostendorf, Pickerington, senior
1994 – Na’Sheema Hillmon, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior
1993 – Marlene Stollings, Beaver Eastern, senior
1992 – Katie Smith, Logan, senior
1991 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior
1990 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior
1989 – Carol Madsen, Reading, senior
1988 – Janet Haneberg, Cincinnati Seton, senior
