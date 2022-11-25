HAMLER — Patrick Henry girls basketball is still a young squad, but with a big junior class, the Patriots are hoping to take a step forward inside a competitive NWOAL.
Plenty of experience returns, as they’ll lose less than three points a game scoring with Brooke Bostelman (2.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Kayla Kruse, Kyleigh Breece and Ella Meyer.
What returns however, is a large group of veterans that got significant playing time on a team that went 4-18, 1-6 NWOAL last season.
Karsyn Weber will be the leader as the 5-foot-7 junior returns as the teams leading scorer (6.7 ppg) and rebounder (5.5 rpg). The rest of the junior class is made up of Kya Seemann, a knock down three-point shooter, that averaged a team second-best 5.5 ppg game last season. Kenzie Prigge (5-4, 3.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Addie Schwab (5-7), Paige Boyer (5-3), and Grace Haas (5-10) make up the rest of the junior class. Boyer was one of the top scorers on the JV squad a year ago and Haas was injured. Both will be expected to play important minutes this season on varsity.
The rest of the roster however, is made up up five underclassmen and just two seniors in what will still be a young team looking to gain more experience and improve on last year’s record.
“We have great leadership from our seniors but we only have 2 of them. Overall, we are still a young team,” said Patrick Henry head coach Justin Sonnenberg, who enters his fourth season with a 15-52 record.
Those two seniors will be the 5-foot-7 Maddison Prigge (4 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Paige Moehrman (5-4), who was out with an injury last season.
As for the underclassmen, Kasey Nelson (5-7) returns after a solid freshman season that saw her average 3.8 points per game. She will be the only sophomore on the squad while four freshmen in Carys Crossland (5-7), Sophie Guelde (5-4), Ada Christman (6-0) and Kelsey Schwiebert (5-5) will all fight for playing time as well.
“We also have a few freshmen in Ada Christman and Carys Crossland who are working to earn an opportunity to contribute on the varsity level,” Sonnenberg said.
Overall, Sonnenberg likes his team’s depth and is looking for the cast, with another year of experience under their belts, to take another step to competitiveness this season.
“We have good overall speed and a lot of depth,” Sonnenberg said. “We had a great off-season and our players have put in a lot of hard work. As a team we are expecting to be much improved and be more competitive this year.”
As for the rest of the NWOAL, Sonnenberg views Bryan, who is looking for a four-peat in the league, to be the favorites.
“Bryan is the team to beat in the league with Liberty Center close behind them,” Sonnenberg said. “Our players have worked extremely hard to move up from the bottom of the league.”
They’ll begin their league season two days before Christmas, on Friday, Dec. 23 at home against Archbold.
