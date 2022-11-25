ARCHBOLD — It was another solid season for Archbold girls basketball in 2021-22 as they went 15-8, 5-2 NWOAL and saw a surprising sectional title win over Lake. But with a good amount of scoring gone in the senior class, it’ll be up to healthy amount of upperclassmen to make the Blue Streaks competitive again.
Their top scorer and leader from last season departs though as Addi Ziegler put up 12 points per game for the Blue Streaks. Addision Moyer (5.2 ppg), Karsyn Hostetler (5 ppg) and Harley Phillps (5.2 ppg) will also be missed.
But their junior class last season was large as well and it got plenty of play time on the district qualifying group. Senior Leah McQuade (8.5 ppg) was the second-leading scorer last season while seniors Sophie Rupp (3.8 ppg), Carly Grime (2.5 ppg), Meg Mello (1 ppg) and Alivia Rodriguez (1 ppg) will make up the rest of the senior class. Two juniors return as wel lin Alayana Perea (1 ppg) and Norah Ruffer (1 ppg).
“Experienced guard play along with just in general our seven returners will lead us this season,” Archbold head coach Brian Ziegler, who has led the Blue Streaks to a 366-150 record in 15 years, said.
One of the big deciding factors for this team this year, however, will be how the young players can come up, mesh and fill a role for the Blue Streaks, which is something that Ziegler feels is coming along nicely for his squad.
“We have a good mixture with the seven returning and younger first year players. Our quickness and effort will need to overcome our lack of height,” Ziegler said.
The tallest player on the roster will be the senior Rupp at 5-foot-9. Sophomore Aunali Reyes is 5-foot-8 and will hope to come in and add some height along with the 5-foot-7 junior Ruffer and the 5-foot-7 freshman Makena Thiel. Sophomore Alanna Pedraz, junior Nyah Grime and sophomore Nyah Grime will all also vie for playing time as newcomers as well.
“We always play a tough schedule going against good players and coaches so we’ll need to be prepared every night,” Ziegler said.
The Blue Streaks will welcome in Fairview on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in a standout non-conference slate. They’ll also compete in the DPT Classic alongside Defiance, Ayersville and Tinora, set to be played on Monday, Dec. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 6. Their first game will come against Defiance. They’ll open the league slate two days before Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23 at Patrick Henry.
