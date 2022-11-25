ARCHBOLD — It was another solid season for Archbold girls basketball in 2021-22 as they went 15-8, 5-2 NWOAL and saw a surprising sectional title win over Lake. But with a good amount of scoring gone in the senior class, it’ll be up to healthy amount of upperclassmen to make the Blue Streaks competitive again.

