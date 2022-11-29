ANTWERP – With four letterwinners including a pair of starters back for 2022-2023, the Antwerp Lady Archers will look to take the next step after posting a record of 14-10 last season while finishing 4-3 in the Green Meadows Conference.
The blue and white fell in sectional play to Ottoville last season but the Archers bring back some key players from that squad entering this season.
Leading the list of returnees is junior guard Aewyn McMichael (5-4), who comes back after scoring 7.6 points a night and earned second team all-GMC honors a year ago.
Another key component back for Antwerp is senior forward Hayleigh Jewell (5-11), who returns following a year in which she averaged 7.5 points a night and picked up honorable mention all-GMC recognition.
Antwerp also welcomes the return of junior guard Emma Townley (5-6) and sophomore guard Caroline Rohrs (5-4) to the roster.
“We have some quality players back this year and we will need them to play to a high level for us,” commented Archer head coach Scott McMichael. “We will look to put them in positions to have success as they look to improve their games as well as helping their teammates show that improvement as well.”
McMichael, who is in his eighth season at the helm of Antwerp with an overall record of 83-78, must find a way to replenish the roster after losing five players to graduation a year ago.
A pair of seniors hope to be in the mix to do just that as forwards Katryna Fish (6-0) and Lydia Krouse (5-10) both look to earn additional playing time.
“First, our priority is always to take care of the basketball,” McMichael stated. “We also want to play good, solid defense and make teams earn their points. To do that, we must do a good job of putting ourselves in position to control the boards and rebound the basketball and not give up second chance opportunities.”
While the blue and white does have some experience back, developing depth and gaining experience for players who haven’t played at the varsity level is a key as well.
“We need to learn how to play at the varsity level,” continued the Archer mentor. “The girls are working hard but it takes time to adjust to the faster game. Consistency at both ends of the floor will come with that experience and that is something we strive to improve at each day.”
Overall, the Archer mentor just wants to see his squad improve and become a better basketball team as the season progresses.
“Improvement is our goal,” stated McMIchael. “We want to get better each day, each week, each practice and each game. If we do that, we feel we can be very competitive this year. We have to build the chemistry between the girls and just continue to develop depth as well. Also, learning each other’s roles and adapting to them for the betterment of the team is always important.”
In what appears to be a very competitive Green Meadows Conference, McMIchael feels it is a race that could go many directions.
“I think that there are going to be a lot of very competitive basketball games in the conference this year,” concluded the Archer mentor. “With the quality of coaches in our league and so many good programs, there is not going to be an easy night. You will have to come to play every night as anybody is capable of beating anybody.”
