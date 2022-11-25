WAUSEON — Last season was a benchmark year for Wauseon girls basketball, as led by a core group of seniors the Indians captured their first district title in over a decade. But now as several key pieces depart, it will be left to the remaining returners to keep their strong tradition going.
It’s a tradition that has seen Dan Seiler, head coach of the Indians go 68-27 in four seasons at the helm, but all four of those seasons included his daughter Marisa Seiler, who graduated last year.
Seiler was the crux of the winning atmosphere that surrounded the Indians as season ago, helping them to a 22-4, 6-1 record behind a season that saw her average 21.7 points per game on 45% shooting from the field and 35% shooting from three. She led the team in rebounding and assists as well in a season that saw her earn a second-team all-Ohio nod in Division III to go along with a Crescent-News player of the year award as well.
But it wasn’t just her either as Autumn Pelok, who scored 20 points in the Indians’ district finals win over Elmwood, also departs after averaging 11.8 points per game on 39% shooting from long distance. Kadence Carroll (6.8 ppg), Ellie Rodriguez (3.7 ppg) and Madison Strauss also depart as well. The losses of seniors create a chasm of scoring lost with more than 40 points per game needing to be replaced.
The player that will have the biggest role in filling that void is arguably the pivotal player in the Indians’ postseason run last year Haley Meyer. Meyer returns to the team after leading the team in scoring with 25 points in each of the district semifinal and district final games last season.
Meyer displayed a plethora of post moves that she will surely be looking to bring to this season after averaging a team second-best 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The other returning letterwinners include junior Kaylin Ehrsam (1 ppg), and sophomores Johanna Tester (2 ppg) and Mackenzie Stasa (1.5 ppg).
“Wauseon Girls Basketball’s four returning letterwinners are welcoming in a very talented yet young group of players,” Seiler, who won the Crescent-News Coach of the Year award last season, said of his returning squad. “We hope to improve every game, stay healthy and continue to build a successful program.”
Madison Strain, Ava Pelok, Aizlynn Coronado, Braeyln Rupp, Tegan Hamilton, Sophie Rupp, Martin Leatherman and Maite Marugan will make up the rest of the roster and fight for playing time throughout the season.
As for their place in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, Seiler in the Indians will hope to get back on top after Bryan won their third-straight title in outright fashion a season ago.
“The NWOAL is a competitive league and we hope to compete against some strong teams,” Seiler said.
