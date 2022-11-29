Tinora faced growing pains in year one under head coach Kris Lymanstall, finishing with a 5-16 record in a transition to a new offensive system and coaching staff.
Though five players depart, including leading scorer Nolan Schafer, Lymanstall’s squad is looking to fulfill the sports cliche that the greatest improvement for a team comes between year one and year two.
The Rams started last season with two wins in their first three contests before battling through a run of eight straight losses and a stretch of five losses in six games to end the regular season. At closer glance, however, the sub-par record is not as disconcerting as one might assume. In the eight-game skid, only one game (against eventual league champion Wayne Trace) was decided by double digits with margins of four, two, six, nine, five (in overtime), three and one point. The Rams also dropped one-point decisions to Ayersville and Paulding in conference play following that point, showing competitiveness before falling to county rival Fairview 38-36 in a sectional semifinal at Miller City.
“We have some key personnel back in some guys that logged a lot of minutes last year,” said Lymanstall, a longtime assistant with the Rams before taking the head coaching position last season. “We are optimistic with some of the work these guys put in that we can continue to improve. When there is energy and intensity from this group, we can be competitive.”
Nolan Shafer’s 12 points per contest will need to be replaced as the four-year letterman departs following an honorable mention all-GMC senior campaign. Along with Schafer, the Ram roster loses veterans Eric Bohn (three-year letterman, 4.2 ppg), Lance Rinkel (5.3 ppg), Keegan Miles (1.4 ppg) and Tyler Wiemken (0.1 ppg, nine games).
Despite five players departing, the spark to the Rams’ scoring output is still donning Green and White. 6-2 senior wing Luke Harris paced the team with 12.6 points per game a year ago but more notable than just the scoring number was the efficiency at which it was produced. Harris led the roster with 53 makes from long distance, shooting a stellar 45.3 percent on 3-pointers and 44.9 percent on overall field goals in addition to a 33-45 (73.3 percent) showing at the free throw line.
With the GMC second-teamer back in the fold, the Rams will look to build around Harris’ shooting with top rebounder and defender Gavin Eckert (4.4 ppg) back for his senior season and third year lettering, along with seniors Cole Anders (1.9 ppg) and Eli Plassman (2 ppg, seven games).
“Our seniors could have a huge impact,” explained Lymanstall. “They’ve been at the forefront of everything we’ve done to keep improving. This is, for most of the guys, their second year in the system. We’ve gained some valuable experience from a lot of competitive tough losses last season.”
The senior quartet does not a starting lineup make, so 6-2 junior forward Owen Ackerman (six games, 1.3 ppg) and 6-1 junior guard Aiden Rittenhouse (two varsity appearances) will be in the rotation as contributors. A three-man sophomore contingent will also be in the mix to see varsity tie in Alden Friedricksen, Adam Spychala and Alex Homier.
In order to make a climb up the GMC and area ladder, battling a disadvantage on the glass will be a place to overcome.
“We don’t have a lot of size across the roster,” admitted Lymanstall. “Rebounding and a lack of an offensive post presence could be an issue at times.”
The Rams will challenge themselves in the non-conference slate with a trip to Patrick Henry on Dec. 22 and five days later to Wauseon while taking on annual tough tests against Kalida on Jan. 7 and at Archbold Feb. 4, along with a trip to Convoy Crestview on Feb. 11.
“Wayne Trace and Antwerp are both coming off phenomenal years again,” said Lymanstall of the league race. “They both have some great, experienced players returning. The league has some really good players and hopefully everyone comes in healthy and we can have a very competitive conference.”
