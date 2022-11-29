OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf came almost as close as humanly possible to earning the program’s fourth state title a season ago, winning the Western Buckeye League for a fifth time under Tyson McGlaughlin and winning 25 games.
Though the Titans graduate five key members of the squad, there’s no reason to pick against O-G in 2022-23 thanks to a veteran core returning, headlined by one of the area’s biggest stars.
Junior forward Colin White, a 6-6 powerhouse being recruited by Big Ten schools including Ohio State and Indiana, averaged 19.4 points, six rebounds and three assists for O-G last season and turned up the talent on the biggest stage. White outdueled Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain with a 31-point, 11-rebound, five-block masterpiece in the state semifinals before tallying a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds in a 48-45 title-game loss to Cincinnati Taft.
With the first team all-Ohio and WBL Player of the Year back in White, 6-7 forward Theo Maag (7 ppg, 6 rpg, third team all-WBL), 6-4 forward Caden Erford (3 ppg) and 6-2 guard Hunter Stechschulte (5 ppg, 3 rpg) will be looked at to keep up the high standard of O-G hoops.
“We lost a group of seniors last year that were very intelligent basketball players and a group that brought tremendous leadership,” said McGlaughlin, now at 267 career wins entering this season. “We need to continue to develop chemistry and work to develop a well-balanced team.
“We have some great length and multiple guys that can score the basketball. Rebounding is an area we hope to be a strength for us and we hope to use our athletes to play a fun style of basketball.”
With WBL second-team point guard Eli Schmenk (9.5 ppg) departed, along with Carson Fuka (7 ppg), Caleb Kuhlman (6 ppg), Carter Schimmoeller (4.5 ppg) and forward Landen Jordan (3 ppg), the Titans’ flexible lineup will come in handy.
6-7 junior Dave Westrick will see more time in the paint, along with 6-2 junior Brad Maag. The perimeter depth of the Titans will be a boost with junior Grant Schroeder and seniors Ryan Ross, Levi Unterbrink and Ty Buckland in position to earn more floor time.
“The WBL has multiple teams this year that return almost their entire roster from last year,” said McGlaughlin. “As always, the WBL will be a gauntlet and tough night in and night out. I look for Defiance, Van Wert and St. Marys to be extremely talented and multiple other WBL schools in the mix to win the title.”
O-G’s schedule will be brutal as ever, with a game against Rocky River Lutheran West at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary on Dec. 10 and a meeting the following week with Cincinnati Princeton at Lima Senior. Lakota East will visit ‘The Supreme Court’ at the Feb. 4 O-G Winter Classic with Archbold, Lima Central Catholic, Findlay, Lima Senior and Rossford also on the non-league slate.
