HAVILAND – A pair of third-year varsity players will be counted upon heavily for the Wayne Trace boys basketball team as the Raiders enter head coach Jim Linder’s 15th season at the helm of the red, white and blue.
The Raiders are coming off a 22-3 season that included a Green Meadows Conference and ended with a district championship loss to Ottawa Glandorf at Lima Senior High School.
Looking to lead this year’s version of the red, white and blue are junior third year starters Brooks Laukhuf and Kyle Stoller.
Laukhuf (6-0, guard) led the way for the red, white and blue with 16 points per game a season ago while contributing 69 assists, 62 steals and 53 3-point field goals. Stoller (6-2, forward) added 14.2 markers a night and grabbed 7.4 rebounds a contest while dishing out 57 assists and recording 47 steals.
Gone from that squad are a trio of starters that combined for 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 139 assists and 116 steals in Cameron Sinn, Trevor Sinn and Cameron Graham.
Linder, who enters the season with an overall record of 233-107 at the helm of the Raiders, will look to a pair of letterwinners from a year ago to raise their level of play.
Senior Tyler Davis (6-4, forward) comes back after chipping in 4.5 points and 4.4 rebounds a night last year with junior Hudson Myers (6-2, guard) also returning. Myers scored 1.9 markers a contest with 21 steals overall.
“We have some key players back both at guard and forward so that gives us some stability on both ends of the floor,” noted Linder. “We need to develop players around them but we will need our upperclassmen to provide quality leadership.”
The junior duo of Cale Winans (5-10, guard) and Kyle Forrer (5-11, forward) will look to earn additional playing time as well as sophomores Brady Miller (5-9, guard) and Tyson Gerber (5-10, guard).
A trio of freshmen are expected to battle for playing time as well in Tanner Laukhuf (5-10, guard), Caden Sinn (6-0, forward) and Carter Clemens (6-2, forward).
“One area of concern is that we need to develop depth,” Linder continued. “While we have some quality players back this year, we are also going to be playing some guys that have not played extensively at the varsity level. Our younger players are going to have to adjust to the varsity level and learn their roles.”
Improvement is going to be a key for the red, white and blue as the squad looks to mix the experience with the youth.
“We want to improve each day, each practice and each game,” said the Raider mentor. “We have experience back but it will take some time as these younger guys get experience and learn how to adjust. Developing chemistry between them will be a focus and just learning the game at a higher level will be a key as well.”
In the league, Linder feels the Green Meadows Conference could be wide open this year.
“The league race will be very competitive as it always is,” commented the Raider mentor. “There are going to be some quality teams and our conference has some very high-quality coaches so it will always be very tough. You will have to be ready to play on any given night.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.