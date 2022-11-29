WEST UNITY – In Connor English’s first year at the helm of Hilltop boys basketball, he is looking to build up a program that went just 3-19, 1-6 a season ago.
To do it this year, he will be relying on a young core of sophomores that didn’t see much playing time while also relying on the upperclassmen that they do have returning to provide valuable scoring and leadership.
First, they’ll have to replace two reliable scorers from last year’s team in leading scorer Ian Hoffman (8.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Carson Jennings (6.9 ppg), both of whom played at a guard position last year.
But returning are their second and third best scorers in 6-foot junior Raace Haynes (7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2 apg) and 6-foot-4 junior Anthony Eckenrode (7.8 ppg). The lone senior on the team will be 5-foot-11 Aiden Funkhouser (3.2 ppg, 2 rpg).
“We are excited to see the leadership of our juniors and seniors come out and really make it their team this year,” English, a Defiance High School and Defiance College graduate, said.
As for the rest of the team, including the other two starting spots, English will look to his underclassmen as varsity returner and sophomore Brock Kesler (5-10) will as well as first-year letterman and sophomore Devin Dempsey (5-8) will slot in at the other two starting positions.
“The team is really young with a lot of sophomores getting extended minutes that they did not get last year as freshmen. Their impact this year will really be beneficial to us,” English said.
English cites his guard play and quickness as well as an ability to shoot the ball as a strength for the Cadets this season.
“Entering year one as a varsity coach we are looking to build what we started in the summer league. We want to build team chemistry from the seniors through the freshman and through the coaching staff. We want to be competitive in all of the games we play in,” English said.
