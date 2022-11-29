SWANTON — Last season was a benchmark year for Swanton boys basketball as the Bulldogs went 20-3, 7-0 NWOAL and won an outright NWOAL title for the first time since 1982. Now with 30 points per game combined gone from that squad, what remains hopes to pick up the pieces.
The returners, though, are a solid bunch and are led by three senior guards in Cole Mitchey (9 ppg), Luc Borojevich (6.5 ppg) and Hayden Callicotte (3.8 ppg). But what they are forced to replace is no joke either as first-team all-NWOAL and all-District player Nic Borojevich leaves as do Sam Betz and Lathan Pawlowicz. The three combined for 30 points per game and leave a massive scoring gap left to be filled.
Head coach Bruce Smith, who is entering his 36th year total as a head coach and second at Swanton, believes that his starting lineup starting with the three seniors guards that were just mentioned will give the Bulldogs a good start this year.
“Our quickness on the perimeter will be a strength for us this season,” Smith, who holds a 518-267 record, said. “We will also look to use our height as an advantage as well.”
That height will come from two newcomers in the 6-foot-5 senior Kayden Davis and the 6-foot-9 sophomore Charlie Wood.
Those five players will make up a starting lineup that Smith believes can compete for another NWOAL title.
“If healthy, we expect to be competitive with our entire schedule,” Smith said.
Their season will start at home against Lake on Friday, Nov. 25. Other notable non-conference games include a home date with Ottawa Hills on Monday, Jan. 9 and a Tuesday, Feb. 14th home contest against Cardinal Stritch, the team that knocked them out of the tournament last year. Their NWOAL title defense begins on the road against Patrick Henry on Thursday, Jan. 5.
