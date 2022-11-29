STRYKER — Stryker boys basketball lost their top two scorers from a team that went 11-13, 4-3 BBC, but with a good nucleus of seniors the Panthers feel as if they have what it takes to compete at the top of the league.
Teyvon Harris and Peyton Cioffi are the two departures for Styrker. Harris led the way with nine points per game and four boards a game. Cioffi was second on the team with seven points per game and led the team with six rebounds per game.
6-1 junior Jacob Cadwell, quarterback for the football team, will play a similar role for the team on the court as alongside his six points per game, he led the team with three assists per game a year ago. On the inside, 6-foot-6 center Elijah Juillard had a solid junior season with six points, five rebounds and two blocks per game.
The three remaining returning letterwinners were also crucial for the squad as well with 6-foot-4 senior Levi Barnum (5 ppg, 4 rpg), 5-foot-10 senior Mateo Villanueva (3 ppg) and 5-foot-11 junior Michael Donovan (5 ppg, 2 rpg) will round out the starting lineup alongside Cadwell and Juillard.
“Experience will be our biggest strength. We have some good pieces returning this year though we did lose our top two scorers from last year and also our top rebounder.,” Stryker head coach Tyler Woolace said.
However, past those five there is a level of unknown they will be the only five with varsity experience. Daniel Donovan, a 6-1 sophomore guard, will be one of the players looked at to contribute heavily off the bench.
“Depth, the first part of the season we are going to need to find those 7,8,9 spots off the bench to help us,” said Woolace who enters his sixth season with an even 59-59 record. “Depth we knew was going to be an issue but I’ve seen some good things in the first week of practice.”
“This year looks promising but as always we have to be ready every night. Our schedule is tough and we just need to keep getting better every week,” Woolace continued.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.