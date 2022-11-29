PETTISVILLE – With a solid cast of returners from 12-11 finish a season ago, Pettisville boys basketball is hoping to get themselves back on top of the Buckeye Border Conference.
The BBC crown was taken from them after five-straight years on the throne and in Cayden Jacoby’s senior campaign, the Blackbirds want it back.
Jacoby, a 6-foot-9 scoring machine on the inside, has been terrorizing interior defenses for since his co-BBC player of the year sophomore campaign. His variety of post moves combined with his big frame have caused problems in the BBC for two years now.
Last year Jacoby didn’t get another player of the year nod but he was first team all-BBC and second team all-District 7 after leading the team in points (15.4) and rebounds per game (9.3).
But it isn’t just Jacoby that returns as three other starters return to the lineup as well. Joey Ripke, a junior guard and second team all-BBC pick (7.9 ppg) as well as senior guards Jaret Beck (10 ppg. HM all-BBC) and Sean Adkins (5.1 ppg) also return.
“We return four starters and will rely on their leadership and experience to carry this team,” said Pettisville head coach Brian Leppelmeier, who enters his seventh season with a 90-49 record.
The one starter lost is honorable mention all-BBC pick Zakkai Kaufman (4.2 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.6 spg). Depth pieces Gideon Myers (1.3 ppg), Josh Basselman and Nate Rupp also depart, leaving a hole in the depth for the Blackbirds, one that will look to be filled by a few newcomers.
“Developing more depth will be our biggest challenge for the season,” Leppelmeier said.
Those newcomers will include a mix of forwards and guards in junior forward Johnny Fenton and senior forward Dane Waidelich as well as freshman guards Jack Leppelmeier and Creighton Aeschliman.
Their season begins on Friday, Nov. 25 with a home contest against Delta. They’ll also welcome Emmanuel Chrisitan and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Ohio according to 247Sports.com in Jerry Easter on Thursday, Dec. 8.
