LIBERTY CENTER – The 2021-22 version of Liberty Center boys basketball had an underwhelming regular season, but found some mojo late in the season, making a surprise run to districts. The Tigers are hoping to carry that mojo into this season.
The football team knows a thing or two about making runs in the postseason as well as they made a run to the state final four in 2022, behind a talented cast of athletes, most of which will feature on the hardwood as well.
The most notable returning player for the Tigers is 6-foot-5 wing Aiden Hammontree, who proved that he could be a valuable scorer leading the team at 10 ppg last season.
Head coach Greg Badenhop, a 2003 graduate of the Tigers entering his 11th year at the helm, believes that Hammontree still has a higher gear left to get to this year.
“We’re expecting a big step forward from Aiden Hammontree this season. He has the size and skill to be one of the more difficult offensive matchups in the area this season,” Badenhop said of Hammontree, a second-team all-NWOAL pick a year ago.
Alongside him come a few players that have limited varsity experience as aside from Hammontree and Matthew Orr, both of whom have two years of varsity experience, no one else on the squad has lettered for more than one year. And none of them averaged more than four points a game last season.
Riley Chapa, a 5-foot-11 senior wing was fourth on the team with 3.9 points per game while 6-foot junior guard Landen Kruse earned an honorable mention all-NWOAL pick (3.3 ppg, 2.3 apg, 3 rpg).
The rest are a combination of fantastic athletes, who have excelled on the football field this year. 6-foot senior wing Orr (2.1 ppg) was a first team all-NWOAL pick at running back this season while 6-foot-2 senior wing Zane Zeiter (3.1 ppg) runs the show for the Tigers on the gridiron and was named first team all-NWOAL at quarterback. Colton Kurse (6-0 Jr. wing) is a second team all-NWOAL pick at running back while Riley Chapa (5-11, Sr., wing, 3.9 ppg), Colton Chambers (5-11 Jr., guard, 2.3 ppg) and Trenton Kruse (6-0, Jr., wing) have all been valuable wide receivers.
As always, Badenhop hopes the football success can translate to the basketball court.
“We are once again hoping to build off the tremendous success our football team had this past season. Majority of our players come to us from football so they already understand what type of commitment, energy and toughness it takes for a team to be successful,” Badenhop said. “It is our goal to take that same mindset and keep it rolling into the basketball season.”
Despite returning the leading scorer from a year ago though, a big chunk of scoring and size exited via graduation as now Defiance College and first team all-NWOAL pick Evan Conrad (9 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 31 blocks) as well as Wyatt Leatherman (8.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg) both depart. Isaiah Estelle (2.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Dakota Shultz, Jake Spieth (3 ppg) and TeJay Moore (2.1 ppg) also graduated.
Despite those losses, Badenhop and crew are hopeful about some of their newcomers in 6-foot-3 junior center Landon Bockelman, 6-foot-3 junior forward Seth Navarre and 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Gavin Geahlen. They believe that depth will still be a big strength for this edition of the Tigers.
“We are going to put a lot of athleticism on the floor at all positions this season that should allow us to extend our defense and put a lot of defensive pressure on teams,” Badenhop, who is 106-129 at LC, said. “Our depth should also be a big strength as we anticipate somewhere around 11 to 12 guys finding their way into our rotation.”
And though the confidence on the inside is high, the confidence on the outside is less so as the Tigers believe they need to continue to develop their outside shooting, but also believe they have the players capable of doing it.
