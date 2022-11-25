HAMLER — Bryan Hieber’s second year at the helm of Patrick Henry boys basketball was one of improvement, and a surprise 5-2 NWOAL record for the Patriots.
Now in 2022-23, the Patriots are focused on living up to the expectation that they will be one of the teams to beat in the conference.
“We exceeded expectations last year. We now need to continue to build upon the culture that we’ve created,” Hieber said. “I expect us to be more competitive and aggressive this year.
When Hieber took over the program, they were coming off of a two-win season and just two years after that season the Patriots finished 16-6. They didn’t progress as far in tournament as they would have liked, with an exit in sectional finals in an overtime loss to Convoy Crestview. But they’ll seven lettermen return from that team and will hope to make their mark on the new season.
The Patriots did sustain one big loss though as 6-foot-4 center Will Seedorf departed after his 4.5 points and team-best 7.1 rebounds per game were crucial on the inside.
The rest of their production though is back and that includes their top four scorers starting with leading scorer in 6-foot-2 sophomore Lincoln Creager, Creager averaged 13.6 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game in his freshman season. Junior and 6-foot-2 guard Nash Meyer, a second-team all-NWOAL quarterback in 2022 for a Patriots team that reached the second round of the Division VI, Region 22 tournament, was the team’s second leading scorer at 8.5 points per game.
Then when you add four seniors in 6-foot-5 forward Aiden Behrman (4.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-foot-4 center (2 ppg), 6-foot-3 forward (4.2 ppg) and 5-foot-9 guard Gavin Jackson (4.9 ppg) to go along with 5-foot-9 junior Landon Johnson (7.7 ppg), you have plenty potential.
“Our strengths this season will be our overall depth as well as our height and length,” Hieber said. “This team is very coachable and has a very good work ethic as well.”
Only adding to that depth will be newcomers in 6-foot-5 freshman win Mack Hieber and 6-foot-2 junior guard Thomas Smith.
All of these returners have had success in multiple sports and it is clear that they are polished athletes. Johnson, for one, is a two-time first team all-NWOAL wide receiver and could be a two-time first-team all-Ohio receiver this year as well.
But having great athletes is one thing, and having polished basketball players is another and that is something that Hieber feels his squad needs to work on.
“Our overall basketball fundamentals need work,” Hieber said. “We have a lot of athletes, but we need to tighten up our fundamentals.”
The season won’t begin for the Patriots until Friday, Dec. 22 in an away date against Ayersville before they travel to Napoleon for a matchup with the Wildcats at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 6. They’ll compete in the Henry County Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 30. They’ll open their conference slate a few days later against the defending NWOAL champions Swanton at home on Thursday, Jan. 5.
“As always, the NWOAL will feature elite competition,” Hieber said. “I look for a lot of parity in our league. I would put Archbold, Wauseon, Swanton and ourselves near the top of the league.”
