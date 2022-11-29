PIONEER — Last season for North Central boys basketball was defined by a Buckeye Border Conference title and trip to districts. This season will ultimately be defined by how the Eagles are able to deal with the loss of BBC player of the year Zach Hayes.
Hayes was a monster in the paint for North Central averaging 19.3 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game and 1.7 assists per game. His exodus will leave the Eagles short-handed on the inside.
“A weakness of ours this season will be that we are small in size,” North Central head coach Chris Fidler, who enters his ninth season at the helm of the Eagles, said. “That being said, we will have solid guard play and depth.”
That guard play will be led by 5-11 junior Joey Burt, whose 11.5 points per game is tops amongst returners. Burt also led the team in assists last season with 2.4 a game. Senior Quin Burt (5-7, 1.3 ppg) will join him in the backcourt while juniors Cohen Meyers (6.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and Ben Pettit (6-3, 7.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg) will slot in at the front court.
Newcomers Jake Turner (5-11, Jr.), Clayton Douglass (5-8, Sr.), Gage Kidston (6-0, Jr.), Ethan Beard (6-0, Jr.) and Johnny Hicks (6-0, Jr.) will make up the rest of the only upperclassmen roster.
“We look to repeat as BBC champions this year, but we anticipate that both Stryker and Pettisville will both also be hovering at the top with us,” Fiddler said. “We should be competitive in every game we play this year and look to build on our 14-10 season from last year.”
The Eagles will begin their season on the road against Evergreen on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Their BBC repeat bid will begin on the road at Hilltop on Friday, Jan. 6.
