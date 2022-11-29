ANTWERP – After a Division IV state final four appearance last season, the Antwerp Archers enter the 2022-2023 boys basketball campaign with many new faces on the roster in looking to reload rather than rebuild.
The Archers, who finished 26-2 overall a year ago and 6-1 in the Green Meadows Conference, lost seven letterwinners due to graduation but do bring back three players from that squad.
Antwerp will have to rebound after losing NCAA Division II recruit Jagger Landers to the University of Findlay basketball team as well as NCAA Division I recruit Luke Krouse to the Bowling Green State University baseball team.
Along with those two, the Archers also no longer have five other graduated players in Hunter Sproles, Kaden Recker, Gaige McMichael, Kaden Phares and Mason Steel.
Those seven players combined to average over 40 points per game for Antwerp, a sizable chunk to replace for any basketball team.
However, head coach Doug Billman enters his 17th season as a head coach with quality returnees in senior Parker Moore, junior Carson Altimus and junior Landon Brewer.
Brewer bucketed 18.5 points per game last season while grabbing 5.6 rebounds a contest in earning both second team all-GMC and second team District 7 honors. Altimus returns following a season that saw him bucket seven points a night while Moore chipped in two points and two rebounds a game.
Billman will look to several underclassmen along with a senior to pick up those lost minutes at the varsity level.
Senior Kendric Robinson (6-6, post) will battle for playing time along with juniors Reid Lichty (5-10, guard), Camden Fuller (5-9, guard), Syris Gale (5-10, forward), Cohen Hitzeman (5-11, forward), Xander Smith (5-11, forward) and Ben Savina (6-2, forward).
Freshman Zaine McMichael (5-11, guard) is also expected to be in the mix for playing time at the varsity level.
“Our length and our basketball knowledge should be a strength for us,” noted Billman. “These guys have an excellent work ethic and they also have athleticism. We have guys that can play multiple spots on the floor and they are motivated to have success due to the experiences we have had in other sports.”
One question mark for Antwerp will be how some of the new players react to the difference in style of the game at the varsity level.
“Experience is something we are just going to have to get as the season goes,” Billman continued. “We also build some depth at certain spots on the floor. Developing good chemistry is always a key for any team and how we adapt to the varsity level is an area we need to watch. The delayed start due to football’s success is also something we must keep in mind.”
