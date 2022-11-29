MONTPELIER — After a 2-19 season for Montpelier boys basketball last year, the Locomotives are hoping to improve amidst a roster made up of entirely upperclassmen.
They’ll sport three seniors and five juniors from a squad that went 2-19 in Nick Ramos’ first season as head coach. Only one of those eight players have more than one-year of varsity experience coming into this season.
Grant Girell, a 6-foot-4 junior and second team all-BBC player as a sophomore, will be the leader of a junior group that includes 6-foot-3 Chavez Martin, 6-foot-2 Brayden Brink, 5-foot-11 Drake Sommers and 5-foot-11 James Camper.
Garrett Walz, a 6-foot-2 senior, comes into the season with three varsity letters already to his name as the most experienced player on the team. Jamison Grime (6-2) and Trent Thorp (6-2) round out the three-man senior class and the eight-man varsity roster.
The Locomotives lost two players from that team a year ago in center David Bowman and Collin Mattern.
“We lost two key components from last year. David Bowman was a big part of our rebounding. We also lost Collin Mattern who was a great shooter, however he was injured most of last season,” Ramos said. “A weakness for us will be a lack of size. We don’t have much size with our height, outside of Grime. We will look to him to be a big body down low and battle for key rebounds as well as using his voice on the backside of the defense.”
Ramos feels that the team is coming together and is ready to improve on their two-win season from a year ago.
Even though we are coming off a two- win season the team is really gelling and playing well together. They are starting to figure out their roles and where they need to be in order for us to function as a team and not as a group of individuals,” Ramos said. “We look to finish around .500 and hopefully put ourselves in the conversation around the top of our conference at the end of the season.”
