MILLER CITY — Miller City was an up-and-down team in 2021-22, starting the season 4-1 and taking an 8-5 record into mid-January before dropping seven of their final 11 games, including a tournament-opening loss to PCL rival Pandora-Gilboa.
However, the fifth year under head coach Ross Kaufman will look to show improvement with four returning lettermen and a bevy of new contributors.
The main focus for the Wildcats will be replacing the scoring output of four-year letterman and third team all-Northwest District point guard Austin Ruhe, who poured in 20 points per game for Miller City a season ago.
Jaden Nuveman, a two-year letterman at forward, also departs.
Tasked with bringing that consistency back will be the lone senior on the varsity roster in 5-10 guard Thomas Weis.
Joining Weis in the varsity lineup will be juniors Silas Niese (6-5, forward), Ethan Barlage (5-10, guard) and Anden Ruhe (6-4, forward), along with sophomore forward Brenden Barlage (6-0). 6-0 junior Owen Tobe, a letterman a year ago, will also be part of that rotation.
“We feel like the depth of guys we have on this roster will be a strength for us,” said Kaufman, whose Wildcats finished 2-5 in Putnam County League play but knocked off league co-champion Columbus Grove dring the regular season and edged Patrick Henry early in the campaign. “The length of our defenders will be a positive for us as well.”
Junior guards Lane Pester (6-1) and Aaron Schnipke will also likely see time in the rotation for the Wildcats this season, along with sophomores Will and Jude Otto, who measure in at 6-0 and 6-4 respectively.
“A major concern for us is trying to build chemistry on the floor with so many new guys in the roster,” said Kaufman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.